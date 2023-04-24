MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - proxy form

Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name.

Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement.

To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included.

Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his/her power.

APPOINTS Computershare S.p.A. as appointed representative to attend at the above-mentioned meeting, with reference to the above shares, and to vote online in accordance with the instructions provided in the following Voting Instructions Form. If no such directions are indicated, ACKNOWLEDGES that Computershare S.p.A. will have the authority to vote "For" with regard to all following proposals.

This Proxy Form shall be completed and signed by the Shareholder in order to appoint Computershare S.p.A. to vote online as per attached Voting Instructions Form at the AGM of MFE. Alternatively the Shareholder can vote online directly through the company website ( https://www.mfemediaforeurope.com/en/events/shareholders-meeting/ )

To be sent to: Computershare S.p.A., Via Lorenzo Mascheroni n. 19 20145 Milan (Italy), as Agent for MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPEN.V. (MFE), at the latest on MAY 31, 2023 5 p.m. CEST by mail/courrier (anticipating by e-mail ufficiomi@computershare.it) or to the certified email address mediaset@pecserviziotitoli.it from a Registered Email (PEC), as an attachment in PDF format.

3. c) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Stefania Bariatti

INSTRUCTS the Agent to vote online at the above indicated AGM as follows

AGM TO BE HELD ON JUNE 7, 2023 AT 9.30 CEST

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA PROCESSING

Pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the "Regulation")

Personal Data Controller

Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 (hereinafter, "Computershare" or the " Controller"), appointed Agent of the Company for the AGM convened for June 7, 2023, as controller of "Processing" (as defined in article 4 of the Regulation) of Personal Data (as defined below) provides the present "Information on Personal Data Processing", in compliance with the provisions of the applicable law (article 13 of Regulation and subsequent national legislation)

Object and methods of processing

The personal data of the shareholder and of his possible representative (hereinafter, the "Delegating party"), as well as the residence, the tax code, the details of the identification document, the email address, the telephone number and the shareholding (hereinafter "Personal Data") are communicated by the Delegating party, even by electronic means, to Computershare through this form, in order to grant the proxy to attend and to vote at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating party according his voting instructions

The Controller process the Personal Data of the Delegating party reported in this form, lawfully, fairly and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. The processing - as collection or any other operation as set forth in the definition of "processing" pursuant article 4 of the Regulation - shall be performed by papery or automated means, implementing the appropriate organizational and logical measures required by the purposes here above mentioned.

Purpose and legal basis of the Processing

The purpose of the Processing by the Controller is to allow the correct expression of voting instruction by the Agent in the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating Party, in compliance with the provisions of the Company by laws, the law and the Shareholders' meeting notice.

The legal basis of the Processing is represented by:

contractual obligations : to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Agent;

: to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Agent; legal obligations : to comply with the legal obligations the Agent shall fulfil towards the company and the Authorities.

The collection and the Processing of Personal Data is necessary for the purposes indicated above. Failure to provide the aforementioned Personal Data implies, therefore, the impossibility to establish and manage the above agreement.

Recipients, storage and transfer of Personal Data

The Personal Data will be made accessible, for the purposes mentioned above - before, during and after the shareholders' meeting - to the employees and collaborators of the Controller who are in charge of Processing.

The Personal Data provided will be kept for a period of at least 1 year, in accordance with current legislation and will be disclosed to third parties only in compliance with legal obligations or regulations or at the request of the Authorities. This period is consistent with the provisions of current legislation.

Personal Data will be processed within the European Union and stored on servers located within the European Union. The Personal Data will be communicated to the Company to comply with the obligation under the law regarding the shareholders meeting's minutes, updating of shareholders' register and to third parties only if required by the Authorities.

Rights of the Delegating party

The Delegating Party has the right to ask, in every moment, which Personal Data and how they are processed. The Delegating party may ask to update, complete, correct or even erase the Personal Data. The Delegating party can also ask to restrict the use of his Personal Data or withdraw the consent to use them, but in such case it will be impossible to attend and vote at the shareholders' meeting. The Personal Data and the voting instructions will be kept for 1 year at disposal of the Authorities.

For the exercise of the aforementioned rights, the Delegating party can write to Computershare to the address reported in the form or to the following email address dataprotection@computershare.it.For the Privacy Policy and all Computershare activities, please visit our website https://www.computershare.com/it/Pages/Privacy.aspx.

Computershare S.p.A.

3