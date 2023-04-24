Advanced search
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.7295 EUR   +0.14%
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - shares capital information
PU
01:22pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - annual report 2022
PU
01:12pMfe Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - agenda and explanatory notes
PU
MFE Mediaforeurope N : 24.04.2023 - proxy form

04/24/2023 | 01:12pm EDT
AGM TO BE HELD ON JUNE 7, 2023 AT 9.30 CEST

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

PROXY FORM

To be sent to: Computershare S.p.A., Via Lorenzo Mascheroni n. 19 20145 Milan (Italy), as Agent for MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPEN.V. (MFE), at the latest on MAY 31, 2023 5 p.m. CEST by mail/courrier (anticipating by e-mail ufficiomi@computershare.it) or to the certified email address mediaset@pecserviziotitoli.it from a Registered Email (PEC), as an attachment in PDF format.

Disclaimer

This Proxy Form shall be completed and signed by the Shareholder in order to appoint Computershare S.p.A. to vote online as per attached Voting Instructions Form at the AGM of MFE. Alternatively the Shareholder can vote online directly through the company website (https://www.mfemediaforeurope.com/en/events/shareholders-meeting/)

Mandatory information *

THE UNDERSIGNED*(natural person only)

Date of birth *

Place of birth *

Resident in (town/city) *

At (street address) *

Tax Code*

Telephone no. *

e-mail

entitled to vote at the close of business of May 10, 2023

(record date)

as (1):

registered shareholder

legal representative or agent with authority to sub-delegate

pledgee

taker-in

beneficial interest holder

official receiver

manager

other (specify)

for no. *

MFEA ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015000MZ1)

for no. *

MFEB ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015000N09)

(2) registered in the name of (legal or natural person)

Date of birth *

Place of birth *

Resident in (town/city) *

At (street address) *

ID no. (tax code/LEI)

Registered in the securities account (3) no.

At

Bank code (ABI)

Branch code (CAB)

as resulting from communication no. (4)

Made by (Bank)

APPOINTS Computershare S.p.A. as appointed representative to attend at the above-mentioned meeting, with reference to the above shares, and to vote online in accordance with the instructions provided in the following Voting Instructions Form. If no such directions are indicated, ACKNOWLEDGES that Computershare S.p.A. will have the authority to vote "For" with regard to all following proposals.

DATE

Identific. form(5) (type)*

Issued by *

no. *

SIGNATURE

  1. Specify the capacity of the proxy signatory and, where applicable, attach documentary proof of his/her power.
  2. To be completed only if the registered shareholder is different from the proxy signatory; mandatory indications on relevant personal details must be included.
  3. Provide the securities account number, Bank Codes and Branch Codes of the Depository, or in any case its name, available in the securities account statement.
  4. Reference to the communication made by the intermediary and its name.
  5. Provide details of a valid form of identification of the proxy signatory.

1

AGM TO BE HELD ON JUNE 7, 2023 AT 9.30 CEST

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS FORM

The Undersigned

INSTRUCTS the Agent to vote online at the above indicated AGM as follows

RESOLUTIONS OF THE AGENDA TO BE VOTED

VOTE

(Please tick as appropriate)

2.b) Adoption of the 2022 Annual Accounts.

For

Against

Abstain

2. c)

Remuneration Policy

For

Against

Abstain

2. d) 2022 Remuneration Report

For

Against

Abstain

2. f) Approval of the 2022 dividend

For

Against

Abstain

3. a) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Fedele Confalonieri

For

Against

Abstain

3. b) Discharge of the executive member of the Board of Directors Pier Silvio Berlusconi

For

Against

Abstain

3. c) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Stefania Bariatti

For

Against

Abstain

3. d) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Marina Berlusconi

For

Against

Abstain

3. e) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Marina Brogi

For

Against

Abstain

3. f) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Raffaele Cappiello

For

Against

Abstain

3. g) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve

For

Against

Abstain

3. h) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Giulio Gallazzi

For

Against

Abstain

3. i) Discharge of the executive member of the Board of Directors Marco Giordani

For

Against

Abstain

3. j) Discharge of the executive member of the Board of Directors Gina Nieri

For

Against

Abstain

3. k) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Danilo Pellegrino

For

Against

Abstain

3. l) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Alessandra Piccinino

For

Against

Abstain

3. m) Discharge of the executive member of the Board of Directors Niccolò Querci

For

Against

Abstain

3. n) Discharge of the executive member of the Board of Directors Stefano Sala

For

Against

Abstain

3. o) Discharge of the non executive member of the Board of Directors Carlo Secchi

For

Against

Abstain

4. Authorization of the Board of Directors to repurchase shares in the Company

For

Against

Abstain

5. Authorization of the Board of Directors to issue Ordinary Shares A and restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

For

Against

Abstain

6. a) Amendment relating to a reverse stock split

For

Against

Abstain

6. b) Amendment relating to the implementation of the possibility to hold virtual general meetings

For

Against

Abstain

Date

SIGNATURE

2

AGM TO BE HELD ON JUNE 7, 2023 AT 9.30 CEST

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

INFORMATION ON PERSONAL DATA PROCESSING

Pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (the "Regulation")

Personal Data Controller

Computershare S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni, 19 (hereinafter, "Computershare" or the " Controller"), appointed Agent of the Company for the AGM convened for June 7, 2023, as controller of "Processing" (as defined in article 4 of the Regulation) of Personal Data (as defined below) provides the present "Information on Personal Data Processing", in compliance with the provisions of the applicable law (article 13 of Regulation and subsequent national legislation)

Object and methods of processing

The personal data of the shareholder and of his possible representative (hereinafter, the "Delegating party"), as well as the residence, the tax code, the details of the identification document, the email address, the telephone number and the shareholding (hereinafter "Personal Data") are communicated by the Delegating party, even by electronic means, to Computershare through this form, in order to grant the proxy to attend and to vote at the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating party according his voting instructions

The Controller process the Personal Data of the Delegating party reported in this form, lawfully, fairly and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed. The processing - as collection or any other operation as set forth in the definition of "processing" pursuant article 4 of the Regulation - shall be performed by papery or automated means, implementing the appropriate organizational and logical measures required by the purposes here above mentioned.

Purpose and legal basis of the Processing

The purpose of the Processing by the Controller is to allow the correct expression of voting instruction by the Agent in the shareholders' meeting on behalf of the Delegating Party, in compliance with the provisions of the Company by laws, the law and the Shareholders' meeting notice.

The legal basis of the Processing is represented by:

  • contractual obligations: to comply with the obligations arising from the agreement between the Delegating Party and the Agent;
  • legal obligations: to comply with the legal obligations the Agent shall fulfil towards the company and the Authorities.

The collection and the Processing of Personal Data is necessary for the purposes indicated above. Failure to provide the aforementioned Personal Data implies, therefore, the impossibility to establish and manage the above agreement.

Recipients, storage and transfer of Personal Data

The Personal Data will be made accessible, for the purposes mentioned above - before, during and after the shareholders' meeting - to the employees and collaborators of the Controller who are in charge of Processing.

The Personal Data provided will be kept for a period of at least 1 year, in accordance with current legislation and will be disclosed to third parties only in compliance with legal obligations or regulations or at the request of the Authorities. This period is consistent with the provisions of current legislation.

Personal Data will be processed within the European Union and stored on servers located within the European Union. The Personal Data will be communicated to the Company to comply with the obligation under the law regarding the shareholders meeting's minutes, updating of shareholders' register and to third parties only if required by the Authorities.

Rights of the Delegating party

The Delegating Party has the right to ask, in every moment, which Personal Data and how they are processed. The Delegating party may ask to update, complete, correct or even erase the Personal Data. The Delegating party can also ask to restrict the use of his Personal Data or withdraw the consent to use them, but in such case it will be impossible to attend and vote at the shareholders' meeting. The Personal Data and the voting instructions will be kept for 1 year at disposal of the Authorities.

For the exercise of the aforementioned rights, the Delegating party can write to Computershare to the address reported in the form or to the following email address dataprotection@computershare.it.For the Privacy Policy and all Computershare activities, please visit our website https://www.computershare.com/it/Pages/Privacy.aspx.

Computershare S.p.A.

3

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
