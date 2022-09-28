Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.
  News
  Summary
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:15 2022-09-28 am EDT
0.4350 EUR   -3.33%
10:46aMfe Mediaforeurope N : First half 2022 interim financial report
PU
09/27Mediaforeurope Hires Katharina Behrends as Manager for Dach Region with Effect from 01 October, 2022
CI
09/27MediaForEurope Opens Office for DACH Region
CI
MFE Mediaforeurope N : FIRST HALF 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

09/28/2022 | 10:46am EDT
INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022

MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

Registered Office: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Headquarters and Tax Residence: Viale Europa 46, 20093 Cologno Monzese, Milan, Italy

Share Capital: EUR 777,186,257.34

Registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (CCI number): 83956859

Italian Tax Code and VAT Number: IT 09032310154

Website: https://www.mfemediaforeurope.com/

Summary

Corporate Boards.............................................................................................................................

1

Financial Highlights..........................................................................................................................

2

Introduction ....................................................................................................................................

3

Directors' Interim Report on Operations at 30 June 2022...................................................................

5

Significant events and transactions in the first half of the year...........................................................................

5

Summary of operating performance and key financial results ...........................................................................

8

Risks and uncertainties for the remainder of the year......................................................................................

11

Business Outlook .............................................................................................................................................

13

Consolidated Financial Statements (reclassified to include non-ifrs measures) and Sector Information..........

15

Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures (APMs or non-GAAP measures) ...............

22

Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes...............................

25

Explanatory Notes to the condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at 30 June 2022 ...................

33

List of Equity Investments included in the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2022...........

73

Statement of compliance by the Board of Directors........................................................................

77

Auditors' report on review of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements......................

81

CORPORATE BOARDS

Board of Directors

Chairman

Fedele Confalonieri

Chief Executive Officer

Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Directors

Marina Berlusconi

Stefania Bariatti

Marina Brogi

Raffaele Cappiello

Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve

Giulio Gallazzi

Marco Giordani

Gina Nieri

Danilo Pellegrino

Alessandra Piccinino

Niccolo' Querci

Stefano Sala

Carlo Secchi

Executive Committee

Pier Silvio Berlusconi

Marco Giordani

Gina Nieri

Niccolo' Querci

Stefano Sala

Audit Committee

Alessandra Piccinino (Chair)

Raffaele Cappiello

Carlo Secchi

Nomination and

Stefania Bariatti (Chair)

Remuneration Committee

Marina Brogi

Carlo Secchi

Environmental Social and

Marina Brogi (Chair)

Governance Committee

Stefania Bariatti

Giulio Gallazzi

Related Parties

Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve (Chair)

Transactions Committee

Marina Brogi

Alessandra Piccinino

Independent Auditors

Deloitte Accountants B.V.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 14:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 836 M 2 722 M 2 722 M
Net income 2022 251 M 241 M 241 M
Net Debt 2022 864 M 829 M 829 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 983 M 943 M 943 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,45 €
Average target price 0,73 €
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.-63.86%943
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-36.65%174 740
COMCAST CORPORATION-39.88%133 545
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.57%13 463
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-35.72%12 692
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.88%12 197