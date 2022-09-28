MFE Mediaforeurope N : FIRST HALF 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2022
MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Registered Office: Amsterdam, Netherlands
Headquarters and Tax Residence: Viale Europa 46, 20093 Cologno Monzese, Milan, Italy
Share Capital: EUR 777,186,257.34
Registered with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce (CCI number): 83956859
Italian Tax Code and VAT Number: IT 09032310154
Website: https://www.mfemediaforeurope.com/
Summary
Corporate Boards.............................................................................................................................
1
Financial Highlights..........................................................................................................................
2
Introduction ....................................................................................................................................
3
Directors' Interim Report on Operations at 30 June 2022...................................................................
5
Significant events and transactions in the first half of the year...........................................................................
5
Summary of operating performance and key financial results ...........................................................................
8
Risks and uncertainties for the remainder of the year......................................................................................
11
Business Outlook .............................................................................................................................................
13
Consolidated Financial Statements (reclassified to include non-ifrs measures) and Sector Information..........
15
Definition and reconciliation of alternative performance measures (APMs or non-GAAP measures) ...............
22
Condensed Consolidated interim Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes...............................
25
Explanatory Notes to the condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements at 30 June 2022 ...................
33
List of Equity Investments included in the Group's Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2022...........
73
Statement of compliance by the Board of Directors........................................................................
77
Auditors' report on review of Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements......................
81
CORPORATE BOARDS
Board of Directors
Chairman
|
Fedele Confalonieri
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Pier Silvio Berlusconi
|
Directors
|
Marina Berlusconi
|
Stefania Bariatti
|
Marina Brogi
|
Raffaele Cappiello
|
Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve
|
Giulio Gallazzi
|
Marco Giordani
|
Gina Nieri
|
Danilo Pellegrino
|
Alessandra Piccinino
|
Niccolo' Querci
|
Stefano Sala
|
Carlo Secchi
Executive Committee
Pier Silvio Berlusconi
|
Marco Giordani
|
Gina Nieri
|
Niccolo' Querci
|
Stefano Sala
Audit Committee
Alessandra Piccinino (Chair)
|
Raffaele Cappiello
|
Carlo Secchi
Nomination and
Stefania Bariatti (Chair)
Remuneration Committee
Marina Brogi
|
Carlo Secchi
Environmental Social and
Marina Brogi (Chair)
Governance Committee
Stefania Bariatti
|
Giulio Gallazzi
Related Parties
Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve (Chair)
Transactions Committee
Marina Brogi
|
Alessandra Piccinino
Independent Auditors
Deloitte Accountants B.V.
