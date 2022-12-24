MFE Mediaforeurope N : MEDIASET HOLDS ALL RIGHTS TO THE FILMS ACQUIRED AFTER THE COLLAPSE OF THE FORMER CECCHI GORI GROUP. A CORRECTION HAS BEEN SENT TO AN ARTICLE IN “VARIETY”

PRESS RELEASE

MEDIASET HOLDS ALL RIGHTS TO THE FILMS ACQUIRED

AFTER THE COLLAPSE OF THE FORMER CECCHI GORI GROUP

A CORRECTION HAS BEEN SENT TO AN ARTICLE IN "VARIETY"

Mediaset has sent a correction to the American entertainment title Variety which immediately updated the article online to include the position of RTI/Mediaset.

"The online edition of Variety dated 23 December 2022 included an article by Nick Vivarelli entitled 'Italy's storied Cecchi Gori is attempting a partial relaunch'.

The article contains a series of serious errors and untruthful statements. Inaccuracies that are extremely damaging to the tangible and intangible assets of the Mediaset Group, of which Reti Televisive Italiane S.p.A. (RTI) is a part, and to which the article refers.

In fact, the article states that the Library directly acquired by RTI diectly following the bankruptcy of the Cecchi Gori Group Fin.Ma.Vi. is limited to some specific rights (FTA and Pay TV) and does not extend to other types of use, including streaming, remake rights and cinema. Rights which, according to the article, are held by other subjects.

These are clearly biased and untruthful claims, given that, in 2010, the Mediaset Group acquired (as part of a sale arranged during bankruptcy proceedings and with the prior authorisation of the appointed judge) all of the exploitation rights to the Library, including those mentioned in the article - without even a minimum of rudimentary fact checking - which it claims are excluded.

We therefore ask that you publish this correction in all of the online editions of Variety where the article appeared. Obviously, it should be understood that RTI and the Mediaset Group reserve the right to take any necessary judicial measures to protect and defend all their rights."

Cologno Monzese, 24 December 2022