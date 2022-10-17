MFE Mediaforeurope N : NO DISMISSAL OF PAOLO VASILE AS CEO OF MEDIASET ESPANA

With regard to rumors appeared today on the main Spanish press websites, MFE declares that there is no dismissal of Paolo Vasile as CEO of Mediaset España and that the results obtained by him in 23 years of management are unique and extraordinary. The relationship with the shareholder is and will remain excellent.

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, 17 october 2022

