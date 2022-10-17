Advanced search
    MFEB   NL0015000N09

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
0.4522 EUR   +3.72%
02:23pMfe Mediaforeurope N : No dismissal of paolo vasile as ceo of mediaset espana
PU
10/04French TV Operator M6 Falls 7% After RTL Ditches Plan to Sell Controlling Stake
MT
10/03Bertelsmann's RTL Unit Drops Bid To Sell Controlling Stake In French TV Operator M6
MT
MFE Mediaforeurope N : NO DISMISSAL OF PAOLO VASILE AS CEO OF MEDIASET ESPANA

10/17/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

With regard to rumors appeared today on the main Spanish press websites, MFE declares that there is no dismissal of Paolo Vasile as CEO of Mediaset España and that the results obtained by him in 23 years of management are unique and extraordinary. The relationship with the shareholder is and will remain excellent.

Amsterdam - Cologno Monzese, 17 october 2022

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 022514.9301

e-mail: press@mfemediaforeurope.eu http://www.mfemediaforeurope.com

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is an international holding company that brings together

Europe's leading commercial broadcasters.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is based in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and fiscal resident in Italy. It controls Mediaset SpA and Mediaset España Comunicación (both fiscal resident in their respective countries) and is the main shareholder of the German broadcaster ProsiebenSat1.

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange (Ticker: MFEA, MFEB)

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 788 M 2 717 M 2 717 M
Net income 2022 232 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2022 952 M 928 M 928 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,69x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 959 M 941 M 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 913
Free-Float 10,3%
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.-64.98%935
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-39.02%172 188
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.69%13 452
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-22.79%12 858
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-37.81%12 299
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-46.98%2 893