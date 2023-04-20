MFE Mediaforeurope N : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
2022
Contents
Letter to Stakeholders
1
Methodological note
5
1
▪ The MFE Group
9
1.1
Profile and activity
10
1.2
History
13
1.3
The Values of the MFE Group
20
1.4
Looking to the future: MFE for the coming generation
21
1.5
The MFE Group, its business context, and sustainability
26
2
▪ Economic performance and relations with investors
39
2.1
Summary of income statement/balance sheet data
40
2.2
Distribution of economic value generated
41
2.3
Relations with Investors
43
3
▪ Ethics, integrity and transparency in business activities
45
3.1
Corporate governance
46
3.2
Ethics and integrity in business
48
3.3
The internal control and risk management system
54
3.4
Data protection and privacy
60
3.5
Relations with the Public Administration
64
3.6
Tax Compliance
72
4
▪ People
77
4.1
People in the MFE Group
78
4.2
Covid Emergency Management
79
4.3
Diversity and equal opportunity
80
4.4
People management, attraction and development
82
4.5
Welfare and well-being
95
4.6
Industrial relations
98
4.7
Health and safety of workers
100
5
▪ Effectiveness and sustainability of the broadcast and commercial offering
105
5.1
Quality of the product and service
106
5.2
The Sustainability of the Broadcasting Product
124
5.3
Responsible advertising and marketing
141
5.4
Protection of minors
144
5.5
Protection of intellectual property
147
5.6
Audience Interaction and Customer Satisfaction
150
6
▪ Community and territory
155
6.1
Responsible management of the supply chain
156
6.2
The social impact of the Group
167
6.3
Social utility initiatives
177
7
▪ The environment
185
7.1
Commitment to environmental protection
186
7.2
EU taxonomy
186
7.3
Management of electromagnetic emissions
195
7.4
Waste management
198
7.5
Management of energy consumption and emissions
200
GRI Content Index
203
Independent Auditors' Report
217
Disclaimer
