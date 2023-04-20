Advanced search
01:55pMfe Mediaforeurope N : Sustainability report 2022
PU
01:55pMfe Mediaforeurope N : Bilancio di sostenibilità 2022
PU
01:45pMfe Mediaforeurope N : Bilancio annuale 2022
PU
MFE Mediaforeurope N : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

04/20/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2022

Contents

Letter to Stakeholders

1

Methodological note

5

1 The MFE Group

9

1.1

Profile and activity

10

1.2

History

13

1.3

The Values of the MFE Group

20

1.4

Looking to the future: MFE for the coming generation

21

1.5

The MFE Group, its business context, and sustainability

26

2 Economic performance and relations with investors

39

2.1

Summary of income statement/balance sheet data

40

2.2

Distribution of economic value generated

41

2.3

Relations with Investors

43

3 Ethics, integrity and transparency in business activities

45

3.1

Corporate governance

46

3.2

Ethics and integrity in business

48

3.3

The internal control and risk management system

54

3.4

Data protection and privacy

60

3.5

Relations with the Public Administration

64

3.6

Tax Compliance

72

4 People

77

4.1

People in the MFE Group

78

4.2

Covid Emergency Management

79

4.3

Diversity and equal opportunity

80

4.4

People management, attraction and development

82

4.5

Welfare and well-being

95

4.6

Industrial relations

98

4.7

Health and safety of workers

100

5 Effectiveness and sustainability of the broadcast and commercial offering

105

5.1

Quality of the product and service

106

5.2

The Sustainability of the Broadcasting Product

124

5.3

Responsible advertising and marketing

141

5.4

Protection of minors

144

5.5

Protection of intellectual property

147

5.6

Audience Interaction and Customer Satisfaction

150

6 Community and territory

155

6.1

Responsible management of the supply chain

156

6.2

The social impact of the Group

167

6.3

Social utility initiatives

177

7 The environment

185

7.1

Commitment to environmental protection

186

7.2

EU taxonomy

186

7.3

Management of electromagnetic emissions

195

7.4

Waste management

198

7.5

Management of energy consumption and emissions

200

GRI Content Index

203

Independent Auditors' Report

217

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

Disclaimer

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE NV published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 17:54:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
