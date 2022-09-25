Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFEA   NL0015000MZ1

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
0.3240 EUR   -1.94%
10:10aCourbit-led group offers 20 euros a share for M6 stake - Bloomberg News
RE
09/23MFE teams up with French partner to bid for TV company M6-sources
RE
09/22RTL Group Eyes M6 Stake Sale After Abandoned Merger With TF1
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Courbit-led group offers 20 euros a share for M6 stake - Bloomberg News

09/25/2022 | 10:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of M6 Television is seen near Paris

(Reuters) - French media mogul Stephane Courbit and his investor partners are said to have offered 20 euros ($19) a share for Bertelsmann SE & Co.'s stake in television company Groupe M6, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The offer is a 39% premium to Friday's closing price of 14.43 euros per share, and values the 48% stake around 1.22 billion euros.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky also made an offer for the stake, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately reach Courbit for comment. RTL declined comment while M6 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last week that a consortium of high-profile French entrepreneurs including billionaire Rodolphe Saade, Courbit of TV production group Banijay and investor Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was in pole position to clinch a deal.

Italian broadcaster MediaForEurope, meanwhile, joined forces with French billionaire Xavier Niel to submit a non-binding offer for a controlling stake in M6, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In March 2021, when Bertelsmann confirmed talks to sell its stake, French media reported that RTL's stake was worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.48 billion), valuing all of M6 at about 3 billion euros.

Initial cash offers for RTL's 48.3% stake in M6 were expected by last Friday afternoon after a planned tie-up between the company and fellow French broadcaster TF1 collapsed the previous week.

($1 = 1.0320 euros)

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V. -0.30% 10 Real-time Quote.0.00%
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 8.09% 14.43 Real-time Quote.-15.91%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 2.02% 0.4648 Delayed Quote.-62.67%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. -1.94% 0.324 Delayed Quote.-63.82%
TF1 -2.33% 6.29 Real-time Quote.-27.91%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 850 M 2 771 M 2 771 M
Net income 2022 256 M 249 M 249 M
Net Debt 2022 825 M 802 M 802 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 1 024 M 996 M 996 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 919
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,46 €
Average target price 0,78 €
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.-63.82%996
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-34.04%181 394
COMCAST CORPORATION-36.74%140 518
FORMULA ONE GROUP-8.43%13 342
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-33.17%13 198
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.12%12 333