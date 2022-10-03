Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.
  News
  Summary
    MFEA   NL0015000MZ1

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MFEA)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-03 am EDT
0.3080 EUR   +1.99%
12:30pExclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources
RE
09/28Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/28Mfe Mediaforeurope N : First half 2022 interim financial report
PU
Exclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources

10/03/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted in front of the logo of German media group Bertelsmann prior to annual news conference in Berlin

PARIS (Reuters) - Bertelsmann's RTL Group has scrapped its plan to sell its controlling stake in French TV group M6, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION 0.48% 12.45 Real-time Quote.-27.80%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. 1.99% 0.308 Delayed Quote.-66.28%
RTL GROUP S.A. 1.11% 32.9 Delayed Quote.-30.20%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 785 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
Net income 2022 232 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 952 M 933 M 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,82x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 979 M 960 M 960 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 913
Free-Float 10,3%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 0,45 €
Average target price 0,65 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.-66.28%960
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-39.10%171 969
COMCAST CORPORATION-41.72%129 440
FORMULA ONE GROUP-7.50%13 472
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL-36.91%12 461
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-25.84%12 369