Equities
Italy
Borsa Italiana
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V.
News
Summary
MFEA
NL0015000MZ1
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
(MFEA)
Exclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources
RE
09/28
Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/28
Mfe Mediaforeurope N : First half 2022 interim financial report
PU
Exclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sources
10/03/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
10/03/2022 | 12:30pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Bertelsmann's RTL Group has scrapped its plan to sell its controlling stake in French TV group M6, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Elvira Pollina; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
M6 MÉTROPOLE TÉLÉVISION
0.48%
12.45
-27.80%
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
1.99%
0.308
-66.28%
RTL GROUP S.A.
1.11%
32.9
-30.20%
12:30p
Exclusive-Bertelsmann's RTL Group scraps plan to sell stake in French TV Group M6 - sou..
RE
09/28
Mfe Mediaforeurope N : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
09/28
Mfe Mediaforeurope N : First half 2022 interim financial report
PU
09/28
MFE-Mediaforeurope N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/28
Transcript : MFE-MediaForEurope N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 28, 2022
CI
09/27
Mediaforeurope Hires Katharina Behrends as Manager for Dach Region with Effect from 01 ..
CI
09/27
MediaForEurope Opens Office for DACH Region
CI
09/26
French TV Operator M6 Gains on Reported Takeover Bids
MT
09/26
Shares in French TV company M6 soar on takeover offers
RE
09/25
FL Entertainment Boss Leads Investor Group's Bid to Buy M6 Stake for $1.2 Billion
MT
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 785 M
2 731 M
2 731 M
Net income 2022
232 M
228 M
228 M
Net Debt 2022
952 M
933 M
933 M
P/E ratio 2022
4,82x
Yield 2022
11,8%
Capitalization
979 M
960 M
960 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
EV / Sales 2023
0,66x
Nbr of Employees
4 913
Free-Float
10,3%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
0,45 €
Average target price
0,65 €
Spread / Average Target
43,1%
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi
Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole
Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri
Chairman
Niccolò Querci
Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
-66.28%
960
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)
-39.10%
171 969
COMCAST CORPORATION
-41.72%
129 440
FORMULA ONE GROUP
-7.50%
13 472
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL
-36.91%
12 461
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP
-25.84%
12 369
