MFE MediaForEurope N : 30/11/2021 - Verbale dell'Assemblea annuale degli azionisti_draft (disponibile solo in lingua inglese)

Draft version MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF MEDIASET N.V. Date: 25 November 2021 Time: 11:00 CET

1. Opening and announcements

The extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of Mediaset N.V. (Mediaset) was opened by Fedele Confalonieri, Chairman of Mediaset's board of directors. The chairmen welcomed all attendees and informed the meeting the meeting that due to the Covid-19 situation the EGM will be held completed virtually, such in accordance with Dutch emergency legislation.

The chairman then went through the procedural points of the EGM and informed the meeting inter alia that he will act as chairman of the EGM, and that Sophie Roozendaal, partner at Allen & Overy LLP and civil law notyary, is present via videoconference and will act as secretary. The chairman also mentioned that Emanuela Bianchi, corporate secretary of the board of directors, is present and will assist the chairman during the EGM.

The chairman continued to inform the meeting that all members of the board of directors were present via videoconference, except for Marina Berlusconi, Marina Brogi and Danilo Pellegrino.

The chairman also informed the meeting that the total number of shares outstanding as per the record date amounted to 1,181,227,564 ordinary shares. The chairman continued to inform the meeting that according to the list of attendees 952,140,224 ordinary shares are present or represented at this meeting. The chairman also informed the meeting that no questions were asked in advance of the meeting about the agenda items. The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

2. Name change and amendment of the Company's articles of association (voting item)

The chairman informed the meeting that is proposed to approve an amendment of the Company's articles of association in order to change the name into MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. as explained in more detail in the explanatory notes to the agenda of this EGM.

The chairman then announced the voting results:

For: 952,140,223 99.9999999% Against: 1 0.0000001% Abstain: None

After the announcement the chairman informed the meeting that the resolution has been approved by the required majority.

The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

3. Introduction of dual class share structure and amendment of the Company's articles of association

The chairman informed the meeting that it is proposed to approve the amendment to the Company's articles of association in order to introduce a dual class share structure as explained in more detail in the explanatory notes to the agenda of this EGM.