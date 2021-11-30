Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. MFE-MediaForEurope N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   NL0015000H23

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MFE MediaForEurope N : 30/11/2021 - Verbale dell'Assemblea annuale degli azionisti_draft (disponibile solo in lingua inglese)

11/30/2021 | 11:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Draft version

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

OF MEDIASET N.V.

Date:

25 November 2021

Time:

11:00 CET

1. Opening and announcements

The extraordinary general meeting (the EGM) of Mediaset N.V. (Mediaset) was opened by Fedele Confalonieri, Chairman of Mediaset's board of directors. The chairmen welcomed all attendees and informed the meeting the meeting that due to the Covid-19 situation the EGM will be held completed virtually, such in accordance with Dutch emergency legislation.

The chairman then went through the procedural points of the EGM and informed the meeting inter alia that he will act as chairman of the EGM, and that Sophie Roozendaal, partner at Allen & Overy LLP and civil law notyary, is present via videoconference and will act as secretary. The chairman also mentioned that Emanuela Bianchi, corporate secretary of the board of directors, is present and will assist the chairman during the EGM.

The chairman continued to inform the meeting that all members of the board of directors were present via videoconference, except for Marina Berlusconi, Marina Brogi and Danilo Pellegrino.

The chairman also informed the meeting that the total number of shares outstanding as per the record date amounted to 1,181,227,564 ordinary shares. The chairman continued to inform the meeting that according to the list of attendees 952,140,224 ordinary shares are present or represented at this meeting. The chairman also informed the meeting that no questions were asked in advance of the meeting about the agenda items. The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

2. Name change and amendment of the Company's articles of association (voting item)

The chairman informed the meeting that is proposed to approve an amendment of the Company's articles of association in order to change the name into MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V. as explained in more detail in the explanatory notes to the agenda of this EGM.

The chairman then announced the voting results:

For:

952,140,223

99.9999999%

Against:

1

0.0000001%

Abstain:

None

After the announcement the chairman informed the meeting that the resolution has been approved by the required majority.

The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

3. Introduction of dual class share structure and amendment of the Company's articles of association

The chairman informed the meeting that it is proposed to approve the amendment to the Company's articles of association in order to introduce a dual class share structure as explained in more detail in the explanatory notes to the agenda of this EGM.

Draft version

The chairman then announced the voting results:

For:

897,237,214

94.2337264%

Against:

54,903,010

5.7662736%

Abstain:

None

After the announcement the chairman informed the meeting that the resolution has been approved by the required majority.

The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

4. Authorization of the board to issue ordinary shares A

The chairman informed the meeting that it is proposed to approve for a period of 18 months starting from the date of this EGM the board to be authorized to issue ordinary shares A as explained in more detail in the explanatory notes to the agenda of this EGM.

The chairman then announced the voting results:

For:

898,921,562

94.4106277%

Against:

53,218,662

5.5893723%

Abstain:

None

After the announcement the chairman informed the meeting that the resolution has been approved by the required majority.

The chairman then proceeded with the next agenda item.

6. Questions

Under this agenda item the chairman noted that no questions were submitted by shareholders before the start of the EGM, and the chairman then proceeded with the closure of this meeting.

7. Close

The chairman thanked everyone for attending the EGM and closed the meeting.

_______________________

_______________________

Chairman

Corporate Secretary

Fedele Confalonieri

Emanuela Bianchi

_____________________________

Notary Secretary of the meeting

Sophie Roozendaal

2

Disclaimer

Mediaset NV published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 16:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
11:31aMFE MEDIAFOREUROPE N : 30/11/2021 - Verbale dell'Assemblea annuale degli azionisti_draft (..
PU
11/25MEDIASET : 25/11/2021 - Risultati di Voto (disponibili solo in lingua inglese)
PU
11/25MEDIASET : The general meeting of the shareholders approved the change of the company's na..
PU
11/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Alibaba, Applied Materials, Ryanair, Unilever, Apple....
11/19Vivendi to Approve Mediaset's Dual-Class Share Structure Plan
MT
11/18Vivendi to vote in favour of Mediaset plans for dual class share structure
RE
11/18MEDIASET : Fininvest, mediaset and vivendi agree to amend certain provisions of the agreem..
PU
11/16Italian prosecutors ask judge to drop Mediaset case against Vivendi's Bollore - sources
RE
11/11MEDIASET N.V., - MEDIASET N.V. : Interim financial report as at 30 september 2021
PU
11/11MEDIASET N.V. : Interim financial report as at 30 september 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 896 M 3 282 M 3 282 M
Net income 2021 370 M 420 M 420 M
Net Debt 2021 1 015 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,60x
Yield 2021 3,49%
Capitalization 2 762 M 3 112 M 3 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 929
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Duration : Period :
MFE-MediaForEurope N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2,43 €
Average target price 2,84 €
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Niccolò Querci Executive Director, Manager-HR & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE N.V.16.40%3 112
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.42%268 668
COMCAST CORPORATION-1.66%235 437
VIACOMCBS INC.-13.37%21 000
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP14.30%16 477
FORMULA ONE GROUP40.96%13 792