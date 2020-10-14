Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
2.63 AUD   +0.38%
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
10/09MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFF - Appendix 2A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

MFF Capital Investments Limited

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

32 121 977 884

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

MFF

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

13 October 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options

being exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

N/A

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

N/A

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

N/A

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

22,245 MFF Capital Investments Limited

options that were exercised or other

Options expiring 31 October 2022 (ASX:

+convertible securities that were converted

MFFOA)

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

13 October 2020

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2d.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2e.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

+restricted securities (including their ASX

security code) where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

2.2e.2

And the date the escrow restrictions have

N/A

ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Restricted securities where the escrow period has

expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or

will cease.

2.2f.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

+securities (including their ASX security

code) previously issued under the

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or are

about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

2.2f.2

And the date the restrictions on transfer

N/A

have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities previously issued under an employee

incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer

have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased

or will cease.

2.2g.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

+securities (including their ASX security

code) issued under an +employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction

on transfer or that are to be quoted

notwithstanding there is a restriction on

transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer

or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

31 January 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:24:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
10/09MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/16ASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
09/15ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
09/13ASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
09/09ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
09/08ASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
09/07ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
08/31ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 479 M 1 060 M 1 062 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFF Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-26.94%1 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group