MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/13
2.63 AUD   +0.38%
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
02:25pASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
10/09MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

MFF Capital Investments Limited

ABN

32 121 977 884

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Montgomery

Date of last notice

8 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Vahedin

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

Sevrana Pty Ltd (Sevrana Super Fund)

relevant interest.

Date of change

7,8,9, 12 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares

Class

16,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022

Options Expiring 31 October 2022 ('Options')

Number acquired

200,000 Options

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$0.3000 (average) per Option

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares

No. of securities held after change

216,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Example:Natureonof-marketchangetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options,

On market purchase

issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment

plan,

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

N/A

Note:Value/ConsIf considerationderationis non-cash, provide details and an

N/A

estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

13 October 2020

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 18:24:04 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 109 M 1 109 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 479 M 1 060 M 1 062 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
