ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y
10/14/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
MFF Capital Investments Limited
ABN
32 121 977 884
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for
the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Montgomery
Date of last notice
8 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Vahedin
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the
Sevrana Pty Ltd (Sevrana Super Fund)
relevant interest.
Date of change
7,8,9, 12 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares
Class
16,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022
Options Expiring 31 October 2022 ('Options')
Number acquired
200,000 Options
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$0.3000 (average) per Option
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares
No. of securities held after change
216,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 1
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Example:
Natureon of-market changetrade,off-market trade, exercise of options,
On market purchase
issue of securities under dividend
reinvestment
plan,
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which
the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
N/A
Note:
Value/ConsIf consideration derationis non-cash, provide details and an
N/A
estimated valuation
N/A
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
+closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the
N/A
trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was
N/A
this provided?
13 October 2020
Authorised by
Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y Page 2
