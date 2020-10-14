ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity MFF Capital Investments Limited ABN 32 121 977 884 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Peter Montgomery Date of last notice 8 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Vahedin (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the Sevrana Pty Ltd (Sevrana Super Fund) relevant interest. Date of change 7,8,9, 12 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares Class 16,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022 Options Expiring 31 October 2022 ('Options') Number acquired 200,000 Options Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration $0.3000 (average) per Option Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 83,424 Fully Paid Ord nary Shares No. of securities held after change 216,685 Options Expiring 31 October 2022