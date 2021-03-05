Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/05
2.53 AUD   -1.17%
01:17pASX : MFF - Appendix 3Y
PU
03/03ASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
03/01ASX : MFF - Monthly NTA - February 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFF - Appendix 3Y

03/05/2021 | 01:17pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

MFF Capital Investments Limited 32 121 977 884

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Chris Mackay

Date of last notice

26 February 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Magellan Equities Pty Limited Naumov Pty Ltd

T. Mackay - Spouse J. Mackay - Child L. Mackay - ChildO. Mackay - Child C. Mackay - Child

Date of change

3, 4, 5 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

79,364,838 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 5,777,291 Options (expiring 31 October 2022)

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

461,281 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2.5350 - $2.5800 per Fully Paid Ordinary Share

No. of securities held after change

79,826,119 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 5,777,291 Options (expiring 31 October 2022)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchases

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

5 March 2021

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 18:16:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 184 M 1 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 418 M 1 085 M 1 086 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFF Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-6.30%1 119
