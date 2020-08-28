ASX:MFF - Notice of 2020 AGM and Annual Report 0 08/28/2020 | 03:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 August 2020 ASX Limited ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED ('MFF') NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.17.1 please find attached a copy of the following documents which have been mailed to shareholders: Notice of Annual General Meeting which will be held as a virtual meeting on Friday 2 October 2020 at 10:30 am . Due to the COVID-19 pandemic continually evolving, the AGM will be held as a virtual meeting via an online platform; Online Voting User Guide; Copy of Proxy Form; AGM Question Form. We encourage you to send questions ahead of the AGM to: info@magellangroup.com.au ; and Copy of the Annual Report (for those shareholders who have elected to receive a hard copy). Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary ABN 32 121 977 884 Notice of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of MFF Capital Investments Limited ('Company') to be held as a virtual meeting on Friday, 2 October 2020, at 10:30am. ORDINARY BUSINESS: Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020. Remuneration Report

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"To adopt the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020." Re-election of Directors

To consider and if thought fit to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions : "That Annabelle Chaplain, as an independent non- executive Director retiring in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and being eligible, is re-elected as an independent non-executive Director of MFF Capital Investments Limited." "That John Ballard, an independent non-executive Director retiring in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4, and being eligible, is re-elected as an independent non- executive Director of MFF Capital Investments Limited." Questions and Comments

Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about or comment on the Company's activities and the audit of the Company. While shareholders will have the opportunity to submit questions online at the meeting, it would be desirable if the Company was able to receive them in advance.

Shareholders are therefore asked to send any questions they may have for the Company, its directors or the Auditor ahead of the AGM to info@magellangroup.com.au . We will attempt to respond to as many of the more frequently asked questions as possible in the addresses by the Chair and the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at the virtual AGM. The Chair will also permit the Auditor to answer any written questions submitted to the Auditor. GENERAL INFORMATION Voting Entitlements The Company has determined in accordance with regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that for the purposes of the AGM (including voting), shares will be taken to be held by those persons recorded in the Company's register as at 7:00pm AEST on Wednesday, 30 September 2020. Proxies A shareholder entitled to participate and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies, who need not be members of the Company. Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy should be appointed to represent a specified percentage or specified number of the shareholder's voting rights. If the appointments do not specify the percentage or number of votes that each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half the votes. Fractions of votes will be disregarded. A Proxy Form accompanies this Notice of AGM. To be valid, and for the proxy to be able to vote online at the AGM, the completed Proxy Form must be submitted to the Company's Share Registry at least 48 hours before the AGM (i.e. by no later than 10:30am AEST on Wednesday, 30 September 2020) using one of the following methods: Vote online at: www.votingonline.com.au/mffagm2020

www.votingonline.com.au/mffagm2020 Deliver the Proxy Form to the office of the Company's Share Registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, Grosvenor Place 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000;

the Proxy Form to the office of the Company's Share Registry, Boardroom Pty Limited, Level 12, Grosvenor Place 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000; Mail the Proxy Form to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney, NSW 2001 Australia; or

the Proxy Form to Boardroom Pty Limited, GPO Box 3993, Sydney, NSW 2001 Australia; or Fax the Proxy Form to +61 2 9290 9655. Further directions for the proper completion of the Proxy Form are set out in the Proxy Form. Voting by Attorney A shareholder entitled to participate and vote at the AGM may appoint an attorney to vote at the AGM. Where a shareholder appoints an attorney to act on their behalf at the AGM, the instrument appointing the attorney (together with any authority under which the instrument was signed or a certified copy of the authority) must be received by the Company's Share Registry using the methods described above no later than 10.30am AEST on Wednesday 30 September 2020. Corporations Any corporate shareholder or a proxy may appoint a representative to act as its representative at the AGM. The representative must ensure that the Company's Share Registry has received a formal notice of appointment signed as required by section 127 of the Corporations Act or the constitution of the corporation using the methods described above no later than 10.30am AEST on Wednesday 30 September 2020. A form of notice of appointment can be MFF Capital Investments Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 1 obtained from Boardroom Pty Limited or downloaded from: http://boardroomlimited.com.au/investor-forms/ Registration and how to participate in the AGM Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings and for the health and safety of our investors, the AGM will be held virtually and there will be no physical meeting where shareholders can attend. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and ask questions at the AGM online by visiting web.lumiagm.comon a smartphone, tablet or computer (using the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox). Online registration will open at 9:30 am AEST on the day of the AGM. Information on how to log on, ask questions and vote online are set out in the enclosed Online Voting User Guide Shareholders can participate in the AGM virtually via the online platform by using a: Computer, by entering the following URL in your browser: https://web.lumiagm.com or,

Mobile device, using the Lumi AGM application or app. The Meeting ID for the AGM is: 338-117-997 Your username is your Boardroom internal 'S' reference number (which can be located on your Proxy Form or on your Notice of Meeting email). Your password is your postcode registered on your holding if you are an Australian shareholder. Overseas shareholders should refer to the user guide. Participating in the meeting online, enables shareholders to ask questions and cast votes real time during polling at the appropriate times during the meeting. Please note that the Company will not be hosting a separate teleconference for this AGM and participation is only via the webcast available once you log in using the following URL and the instructions provided: https://web.lumiagm.com By order of the Board Authorised by Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary 28 August 2020 MFF Capital Investments Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 2 ENCLOSURES Enclosed with this Notice of AGM are: Your personalised Proxy Form;

Online Voting User Guide; [ an AGM Question Form to be completed if you would like a question to be addressed by the Chair, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager or the Auditor at the AGM; and

the Company's Annual Report (only for those shareholders that previously elected to receive a copy of the Annual Report). Shareholders that did not elect to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report can access the Report from our website at: www.mffcapital.com.au EXPLANATORY NOTES These Explanatory Notes have been included to provide information about the items of business to be considered at the Company's AGM to be held on Friday, 2 October 2020 at 10:30am AEST. 1. Financial Statements and Reports As required by section 317 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the Company's Financial Statements, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report will be presented for consideration. No resolution is required for this item, but shareholders will be given the opportunity to ask questions and to make comments on all aspects of these reports. Shareholders will also have a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the Independent Auditor's Report. 2. Remuneration Report A resolution for the adoption of the Remuneration Report must be considered and voted on in accordance with section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Remuneration Report forms part of the Directors' Report of the Company's Annual Report. The Remuneration Report details the Company's policy on the remuneration of its Directors. The vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. However, the Board will take the outcome of the vote into consideration when reviewing the remuneration practices and policies of the Company. The Board recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The Chair of the meeting intends to vote all available proxies in favour of the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Voting exclusion statement The Company will disregard any votes cast on Item 2 by, or on behalf of: a member of the key management personnel (KMP), as disclosed in the Remuneration Report; and

their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast: by a person as proxy for a person entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form; or

by the Chair of the Meeting as proxy for a person entitled to vote and the Chair has received express authority to vote undirected proxies even though the resolution is connected with the remuneration of the Company's Key KMP. 3. Re-election of Directors Re-election of Annabelle Chaplain Ms Annabelle Chaplain retires in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election as a non-executive director. Ms Chaplain, who is also the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, was originally appointed to the Board on 21 May 2019 and elected on 2 October 2019 at the Company's AGM. Ms Chaplain is offering herself for re-election to comply with the requirements under the Company's Charter which requires 1/3rd of the directors to stand for re-election at each AGM. Ms Chaplain brings extensive experience in the financial services, mining, engineering and infrastructure sectors. She has more than twenty years' experience as a director of public listed, government, private company and not for profit companies. Ms Chaplain is currently a Director of Seven Group Holdings Limited and Super Retail Group Ltd. She is also the Chairman of Canstar Pty Ltd, a leading digital intermediary in finance in Australia and New Zealand and a Non-Executive Director of the Australian Ballet. Annabelle was previously a Director of Downer EDI Ltd (July 2008 - November 2019) and Credible Labs Inc (December 2017 - October 2019). In 2015, Ms Chaplain was awarded Griffith University Business School's Outstanding Alumnus of the year and in 2016, Griffith University conferred on her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her distinguished service to banking, finance and the community. She is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne. The Board (other than Ms Chaplain) recommends the re-election of Ms Chaplain. The Chair of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of the re-election of Ms Chaplain. Re-election of John Ballard Mr John Ballard retires in accordance with Article 47(a) of the Company's Constitution and ASX Listing Rule 14.4 and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election as a non-executive director. Mr Ballard is offering himself for re-election to comply with the requirements under the Company's Charter which requires 1/3rd of the directors to stand for re-election at each AGM. Mr Ballard was originally appointed to the Board in October 2006 and was re-elected as a Director at the Company's AGM in October 2018. John Ballard has extensive senior executive experience across a wide range of industries. He was previously Chairman of Elders Limited, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Southcorp Limited, Managing Director Asia Pacific at United Biscuits Limited and Managing Director Snack Foods for Coca- Cola Amatil Limited, a Director of Woolworths Limited and Email Limited, Chairman of Wattyl Limited, a Director of CSR Limited and subsequently Rinker Limited, a former Director of Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, International Ferro MFF Capital Investments Limited - Notice of 2020 AGM - Page 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

