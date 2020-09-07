ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 4 September 2020 was $2.809 pre-tax (cum 3.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.479 post-tax¹.

Net cash, including short term US Government Treasury Bills, shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 38.1% at 4 September 2020.

Treasury Bill current durations are from less than 30 days to less than 90 days and were from less than 30 days up to 92 days at purchase.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary 7 September 2020

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

2 Figures are cum final dividend 3.0 cents per share fully franked, dividend ex date 9 October 2020 and payable 6 November 2020.

Additional information (per ASX Listing Rules, Chapter 19):

Pre-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.779

Post-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.449

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for MFF Option issue (MFFOA).