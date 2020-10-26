ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 23 October 2020 was $2.835 pre-tax (ex 3.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.490 post-tax¹.

Net cash, including short term US Government Treasury Bills, shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 19.9% at 23 October 2020.

Treasury Bill current durations are from less than 30 days to less than 90 days and were from less than 30 days up to 92 days at purchase.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

26 October 2020

Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets. Figures are ex final dividend 3.0 cents per share, fully franked and payable 6 November 2020.

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).