MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MFF Capital Investments Limited    MFF   AU000000MFF6

MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/26
2.59 AUD   -0.77%
02:25pASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
10/21ASX : MFF - Appendix 2A
PU
10/19ASX : MFF - Weekly NTA
PU
ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

10/26/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 23 October 2020 was $2.835 pre-tax (ex 3.0 cent per share fully franked final dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.490 post-tax¹.

Net cash, including short term US Government Treasury Bills, shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 19.9% at 23 October 2020.

Treasury Bill current durations are from less than 30 days to less than 90 days and were from less than 30 days up to 92 days at purchase.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

26 October 2020

  1. Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.
  2. Figures are ex final dividend 3.0 cents per share, fully franked and payable 6 November 2020.

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:24:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 17,9 M 17,9 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 100 M 1 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 446 M 1 029 M 1 030 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-28.06%1 037
