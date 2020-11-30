ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 27 November 2020 was $2.878 pre-tax (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.574 post-tax¹.

Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 4.7% at 27 November 2020.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

30 November 2020

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).