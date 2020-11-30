ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')
Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')
MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 27 November 2020 was $2.878 pre-tax (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.574 post-tax¹.
Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 4.7% at 27 November 2020.
Authorised by
Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary
30 November 2020
1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.
All figures are unaudited and approximate.
Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).
