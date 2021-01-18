Log in
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/18
2.59 AUD   +0.39%
Company 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

01/18/2021 | 01:24pm EST
MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 15 January 2021 was $2.773 pre-tax (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.452 post-tax¹.

Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 4.9% at 15 January 2021.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary

18 January 2021

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 18:23:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 451 M 1 120 M 1 115 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MFF Capital Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED-4.07%1 116
