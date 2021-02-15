Log in
MFF CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(MFF)
ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

02/15/2021
General:

+61 2 9235 4887

Facsimile:

+61 2 9235 4800

Website:

www.mffcapital.com.au

ABN:

32 121 977 884

MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF')

Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MLC Centre

Level 36, 19 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 12 February 2021 was $2.854 pre-tax (cum 3.0 cent per share fully franked interim dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.509 post-tax¹.

Net cash shown as a percentage of investment assets and net cash, was approximately 1.4% at 12 February 2021.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary 15 February 2021

  • 1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

  • 2 Figures are cum interim dividend 3.0 cents per share fully franked, dividend ex-date 23 April 2021 and payable 14 May 2021.

Additional information (per ASX Listing Rules, Chapter 19):

Pre-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.824

Post-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.479

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).

Disclaimer

MFF Capital Investments Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 18:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 118 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net income 2020 25,1 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net cash 2020 1 545 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
P/E ratio 2020 58,8x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 117 M 1 121 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher John Mackay Managing Director & Executive Director
Sally Annabelle Chaplain Non-Executive Chairman
John Charles Ballard Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Montgomery Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Darius Fraser Independent Non-Executive Director
