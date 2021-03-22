ASX:MFF - Weekly NTA

General: +61 2 9235 4887 Facsimile: +61 2 9235 4800 Website: www.mffcapital.com.au ABN: 32 121 977 884 MFF Capital Investments Limited ('MFF') Weekly Net Tangible Assets ('NTA')

MLC Centre Level 36, 19 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

MFF advises that its approximate weekly NTA per share as at Friday 19 March 2021 was $2.947 pre-tax (cum 3.0 cent per share fully franked interim dividend)² (30 June 2020 $2.809), and $2.574 post-tax¹.

Net borrowings shown as a percentage of investment assets, was approximately 2.8% at 19 March 2021.

Authorised by

Marcia Venegas | Company Secretary 22 March 2021

1 Net tax liabilities are current tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities, less tax assets.

2 Figures are cum interim dividend 3.0 cents per share fully franked, dividend ex-date 23 April 2021 and payable 14 May 2021.

Additional information (per ASX Listing Rules, Chapter 19):

Pre-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.917

Post-tax NTA (after accounting provision for dividend) $2.544

All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Figures are not adjusted for unexercised MFF Options (MFFOA).