MFL India Limited is an India-based transport and logistics company. The Company has a self-owned fleet of mixed variety high-volume/heavy-weight cargo carriers along with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes high-capacity trucks and trailers. Its logistics portfolio includes freight management, cargo brokerage and intermodal, which are provided through its domestic network of companies, and it includes ocean, air and ground transportation. The main commodities transported are retail store merchandise, two-wheeler motorcycles / scooters, consumer products, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), other manufactured products and grocery products.