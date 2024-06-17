MFS® High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE), MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU), MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXH), and MFS® Municipal income Trust (NYSE: MFM) announced today that each fund will complete one or more optional partial redemptions of its Remarketable Variable Rate MuniFund Term Preferred Shares, Series 2051 ("Series 2051 RVMTP Shares") during the period from July 18, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (the “Redemption Period”).

During the Redemption Period, each Fund will redeem up to 15% of its Series 2051 RVMTP Shares. CXE will redeem up to 123 of the 815 Series 2051 RVMTP Shares, CMU will redeem up to 90 of the 600 Series 2051 RVMTP Shares, CXH will redeem up to 66 of the 438 Series 2051 RVMTP Shares, and MFM will redeem up to 171 of the 1,138 Series 2051 RVMTP Shares, each at a redemption price equal to the liquidation preference of $100,000 per share plus unpaid dividends and other distributions accumulated from the original issue date to, but excluding, the date upon which each redemption occurs (each a “Redemption Date”). The redemption of a portion of each fund’s Series 2051 RVMTP Shares will reduce the amount of each fund's leverage attributable to preferred shares.

All regulatory requirements relating to the redemption of each fund’s Series 2051 RVMTP Shares have been satisfied by MFS Investment Management. The Tender and Paying Agent is The Bank of New York Mellon and its address is: 101 Barclay Street, Floor 7E, New York, New York 10286. For each redemption within the Redemption Period, payment of the redemption price for each fund's Series 2051 RVMTP Shares will be sent to the holder by the Tender and Paying Agent on the Redemption Date.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements regarding plans and expectations for the future that constitute forward-looking statements within The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Such forward-looking statements are based on the funds' current plans and expectations, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only; the funds undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully consider all such factors.

About the Funds

MFS® High Income Municipal Trust, MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust, MFS® Investment Grade Municipal Trust, and MFS® Municipal income Trust are closed-end investment company products advised by MFS Investment Management. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one-time public offering and once issued, common shares of the funds are bought and sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares may trade at a discount to the net asset value per share. Shares of the funds are not FDIC-insured and are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, any bank. Shares of the funds involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal.

About MFS Investment Management®

In 1924, MFS® launched the first US open-end mutual fund, opening the door to the markets for millions of everyday investors. Today, as a full-service global investment manager serving financial advisors, intermediaries and institutional clients, MFS still serves a single purpose: to create long term value for clients by allocating capital responsibly. That takes our powerful investment approach combining collective expertise, thoughtful risk management and long-term discipline. Supported by our culture of shared values and collaboration, our teams of diverse thinkers actively debate ideas and assess material risks to uncover what we believe are the best investment opportunities in the market. As of May 31, 2024, MFS manages $624.1 billion in assets under management. Please visit mfs.com for more information.

MFS Investment Management

111 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02199

