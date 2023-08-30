"Independent Trustees" throughout this Proxy Statement. MFS is responsible for the investment management of each Trust's assets and for providing a variety of other administrative services to each Trust. The officers of each Trust are responsible for its operations.

The Board currently consists of 10 Trustees, nine of whom are Independent Trustees. An Independent Trustee serves as Chair of the Board. Taking into account the number, the diversity and the complexity of the MFS Funds (as defined below) overseen by the Board and the aggregate amount of assets under management in the Trusts, the Board has determined that the efficient conduct of its affairs makes it desirable to delegate responsibility for certain specific matters to Committees of the Board. Each of the seven standing Committees of the Board, to which the Board has delegated certain authority and oversight responsibilities, consists exclusively of Independent Trustees. In connection with each of the Board's regular meetings, the Independent Trustees meet separately from MFS with their counsel. The Independent Trustees also meet regularly with the Trusts' Chief Compliance Officer (who is also MFS' Chief Compliance Officer) to receive reports regarding the compliance of the Trusts with the federal securities laws and the Trusts' compliance policies and procedures. The Board reviews its leadership structure periodically and believes that its structure is appropriate to enable the Board to exercise its oversight of the Trusts.

The Trusts have retained MFS as their investment adviser and administrator. MFS provides the Trusts with investment advisory services, and is responsible for day-to-day administration of the Trusts and management of the risks that arise from the Trusts' investments and operations. Certain employees of MFS serve as the Trusts' officers, including the Trusts' principal executive officer and principal financial and accounting officer. The Board provides oversight of the services provided by MFS and its affiliates, including the risk management activities of MFS and its affiliates (including those related to cybersecurity). In addition, each Committee of the Board provides oversight of its risk management activities with respect to the particular activities within the Committee's purview. In the course of providing oversight, the Board and the Committees receive a wide range of reports on the Trusts' activities, including reports on each Trust's investment portfolio, the compliance of the Trusts with applicable laws, and the Trusts financial accounting and reporting. The Board also meets periodically with the portfolio managers of each Trust to receive reports regarding the management of each Trust, including its investment risks. The Board and the relevant Committees meet periodically with MFS' Chief Enterprise Risk Officer and MFS' Chief Investment Risk Officer to receive reports on MFS' and its affiliates' risk management activities, including their efforts to (i) identify key risks that could adversely affect the Trusts or MFS; (ii) implement processes and controls to mitigate such key risks; and (iii) monitor business and market conditions in order to facilitate the processes described in (i) and (ii) above. In addition, the Board and the relevant Committees oversee risk management activities related to the key risks associated with services provided by various non-affiliated service providers through the receipt of reports prepared by MFS, and, in certain circumstances, through the receipt of reports directly from service providers, such as in the case of each Trust's auditor, custodian, and pricing service providers. As the Trusts' operations are carried out by service providers, the Board's oversight of the risk management processes of the service providers, including processes to address cybersecurity and other operational failures, is inherently limited.

Effective as of the election and qualification of the nominees at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Board has fixed the number of Trustees of each Trust at 10. Under the provisions of each Trust's Declaration of Trust, the Trustees are divided into three classes, each having a term of three years.1 Under

1 For the MFS High Income Municipal Trust, MFS High Yield Municipal Trust, MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust, and MFS Municipal Income Trust, two Trustees are solely elected by the holders of the preferred shares of each Fund for a one-year term.