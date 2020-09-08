Log in
MG Capital Corporation Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

09/08/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2020) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) ("MG Capital" or the "Corporation") announces that the expiry date (the "Expiry Date") for the warrants issued on November 14, 2019 (the "Warrants"), with regard to its non-brokered private placement (see news releases dated September 26, 2019 and November 15, 2019), has been accelerated to 30 days from today's date (for a new Expiry Date of October 8, 2020). The acceleration of the Expiry Date is due to a Trigger Event (as defined in the Warrant certificates), which occurred due to the price of the common shares being equal to or greater than $0.25 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, thereby automatically accelerating the Expiry Date of the Warrants. The Trigger event was disclosed in the private placement's news release of September 26, 2019 and in the respective Warrant certificates. The Warrants that are unexercised will expire and be of no further value at 4:30 p.m. PDT on October 8, 2020.

Exercise PriceNumber and Dates of Warrants IssuedAccelerated Expiry Date
$0.154,900,000 issued November 14, 2019October 8, 2020

 

For further information, please contact:

MG Capital Corporation
Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer
Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 250-426-7808
Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com
Website: dlpresourcesinc.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63422


© Newsfilecorp 2020
