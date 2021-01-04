MG Capital Corporation Announces Official Name Change

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing the official name of the Company (the "Name Change") to "DLP Resources (2020) Limited". The Name Change will become effective at the opening of market trading on January 7 , 2021. The symbol "DLP" remains unchanged and the CUSIP number is 23291V101.

About DLP Resources (2020) Limited

DLP Resources (2020) Limited is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information regarding our Company.

