MG Capital Corporation Announces Official Name Change

01/04/2021 | 05:58pm EST
Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing the official name of the Company (the "Name Change") to "DLP Resources (2020) Limited". The Name Change will become effective at the opening of market trading on January 7 , 2021. The symbol "DLP" remains unchanged and the CUSIP number is 23291V101.

About DLP Resources (2020) Limited

DLP Resources (2020) Limited is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information regarding our Company.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP Resources (2020) Limited.
Ian Gendall, President
Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer
Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 250-426-7808
Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX Venture Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71334


© Newsfilecorp 2021
