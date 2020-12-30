Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  MG Capital Corporation    DLP   CA5923281086

MG CAPITAL CORPORATION

(DLP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MG Capital and DLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Staking of an Additional 93.81 km2

12/30/2020 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: DLP) (the "Company"), the parent company of DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company has completed the issuance of an aggregate of 3,200,000 flow through common shares (each, a "FT Share") at a price of $0.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $800,000.

The FT Shares in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four month and a day transfer restriction from the date of issuance expiring on April 30, 2020, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to do additional drilling of the DD Project under option from PJX Resources Inc.

Staking of Additional Claims

With the encouraging Titan MT geophysical results, as recently announced in the Company's news release dated (see news release dated December 03, 2020), DLP has increased the Aldridge 1 claim block by an additional 93.81 km2 (See the property map in Figure 1 below).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/71157_4780a2c5c4785b35_001.jpg


Figure 1: Property Map showing location of the claims.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/71157_4780a2c5c4785b35_001full.jpg

Ian Gendall, President of DLP commented: "DLP now has approximately 210 km2 of claims, each 100% held and under option from PJX Resources Inc. and 453999 BC Ltd. with Sullivan-type Zn-Pb-Ag targets. It is our intention to start early 2021 drilling on the DD project and continue drilling the Sullivan type targets through 2021."

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

About MG Capital Corporation

MG Capital Corporation is a Canadian-based public company which through its subsidiary DLP Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties of merit in British Columbia, Canada

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
MG Capital Corporation
DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, President
Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer
Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Telephone: 250-426-7808
Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com
Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com
Website: www.dlpresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to exploration results, the success of exploration activities, mine development prospects, completion of economic assessments, and future gold production. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "appears to", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking-statements.

Although the Company and DLP have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71157


© Newsfilecorp 2020
All news about MG CAPITAL CORPORATION
06:05aMG Capital and DLP Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement of Flow-T..
NE
12/03MG Capital and DLP Resources Announces Significant MT Geophysical Results on ..
NE
10/14CONTURA ENERGY : Issues Statement on MG Capital Letter
AQ
10/08MG Capital and DLP Resources Intersects a Significant Thickness of Sullivan H..
NE
09/14MG CAPITAL CORP : and DLP Resources Announces Commencement of a Titan MT Geophys..
AQ
09/11MG Capital Corp and DLP Resources Announces Commencement of a Titan MT Geophy..
NE
09/08MG Capital Corporation Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date
NE
08/20MG Capital and DLP Resources Signs Option Agreement to Earn 100% of the NZOU ..
NE
08/06MG Capital Corp and DLP Resources Announces Completion of Drilling PAN-18-01-..
NE
07/30MG Capital Corp and DLP Resources Announce Commencement of Drilling on the DD..
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,38 M -1,08 M -1,08 M
Net cash 2020 0,41 M 0,32 M 0,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,71x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart MG CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MG Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James J. Stypula Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Gendall President
Robin Sudo Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard N. Zimmer Independent Director
William Bennett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MG CAPITAL CORPORATION57.14%11
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.78%27 054
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB18.53%14 438
KINNEVIK AB84.02%14 253
LIFCO AB (PUBL)38.72%8 792
SOMFY SA56.34%5 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ