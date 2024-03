MG International S.A. is the worldwide leader in public and private pool security, with the mission of making pools safer and more secure. The group's activity is organized around 2 product families: - private pools security products: immersion detection alarm systems (Aquasensor, Aqualarm and Sensor Espio), multifunction automatic covers (AquaLife), pool cleaner robots (Dolphin) and water treatment products (Oxineo and Sysneo); - public pools security solutions: computer vision and image processing systems for the prevention of drowning in public pools (Poséidon). Net sales by source of income breaks down between sales of products (96.9%) and services (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (95.2%), Europe (3.2%) and other (1.6%).