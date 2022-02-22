MGC Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - MXC
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 22, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
MXC
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
17,923,153
22/02/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
30116800269
1.3
ASX issuer code
MXC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
22/2/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
22-Apr-2021 17:55
New - Proposed issue of Securities -
A placement or other type of issue
MXC
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
Final Tranche of Deferred Consideration Shares to be issued in May 2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
MXC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
22/2/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -
including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each
category.
Total percentage of +securities held
Number of +securities held
Number of holders
For example, to enter a value of 50%
please input as 50.00
1 - 1,000
%
1,001
- 5,000
%
5,001
- 10,000
%
10,001 - 100,000
%
100,001 and over
%
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
17,923,153
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The shares being issued form part of the deferred equity based consideration payable for the acquisition of wholly owned subsidiary, MediCaNL.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.067000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Application for quotation of +securities
5 / 6
