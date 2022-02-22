Log in
    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
MGC Pharmaceuticals : Application for quotation of securities - MXC

02/22/2022 | 12:51am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 22, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MXC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

17,923,153

22/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

30116800269

1.3

ASX issuer code

MXC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

22-Apr-2021 17:55

New - Proposed issue of Securities -

A placement or other type of issue

MXC

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Final Tranche of Deferred Consideration Shares to be issued in May 2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

MXC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

22/2/2022

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

17,923,153

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares being issued form part of the deferred equity based consideration payable for the acquisition of wholly owned subsidiary, MediCaNL.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.067000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

