MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : ArtemiC Phase II Clinical Trial Results Update

12/06/2020 | 05:15pm EST
7 December 2020

ASX Code: MXC

ArtemiCTM Phase II Clinical Trial Results Update

Key Highlights:

  • Full results from completed ArtemiCTM Phase II double-blind, placebo controlled clinical trial are expected in the next 7 days
  • ArtemiCTM is intended for cytokine storm and clinical deterioration prevention to support the recovery of COVID-19 infected patients
  • ArtemiCTMalso has potential applications for a wide range of medical conditions, such as influenza, pneumonia, Acute Respiratory Syndrome and support of oncology patients receiving chemotherapy treatments
  • Interim Results reported to date demonstrate ArtemiCTM has met all primary end points for safety and efficacy, and FDA primary endpoint of sustained clinical recovery of COVID-19 patients
  • In preparation of completed results, MGC Pharmaceuticals is working on the potential reclassification and registration of ArtemiCTM to an Investigative Medicinal Product
  • As previously announced, two acute tox in vivo preclinical trials (in two types of rodents - mice and rats) that include a full histopathology profile demonstrated the full safety profile of ArtemiC TM and determined the maximum tolerated dose of the drug.
  • Following receipt of positive results, ArtemiCTM will move to production at MGC Pharmaceutical's EU-GMP Certified production facility in Slovenia

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based bio- pharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derivedmedicines, is pleased to confirm the independent statistical verification of results of the 50 patient Phase II double-blind,placebo controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the natural anti-inflammatoryformulation ArtemiCTM on patients diagnosed with COVID-19(the 'Trial') are nearly complete.

Full results from the Trial are expected in approximately 7 days which will follow independent technical review and statistical validation of the data which is managed by an external Clinical Research Organization (CRO) under required regulatory conditions addressing FDA (Food and Drug Administration) requirements and following GCP (Good Clinical Practice) guidelines.

The Company released interim results from the first ten (10) patients recruited (refer ASX release 20 August 2020) to the Trial which demonstrated ArtemiCTM met all its primary end points for the safety and efficacy of the treatment.

The trial results are looking to support widespread applications to effectively treat the symptoms of COVID-19 patients prior to them requiring hospital admission and or potentially shorten their stay as inpatients, and thus relieve the pressure on global healthcare systems caused by COVID-19.

ArtemiCTM related to COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions demonstrated during a pre- clinical in-vivo safety and histology study in rats there was no pathological changes in all the tested animal samples (refer ASX release 14 October 2020).

1

-

2

In anticipation of the Trial results, the Company is working on the CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) which is part of the registration document of medicine for the reclassification of ArtemiCTM from a pharmaceutical product to an Investigation Medicinal Product (IMP). The reclassification of ArtemiCTM to an IMP will then come within the Botanical Drug bracket.

Upon completion of the Trial and the release of positive results, the production of ArtemiCTM will move to MGC Pharma's GMP Certified production facility in Slovenia. The Company expects to rapidly advanced discussions on a commercial scale for ArtemiCTM supply agreements on publication of data which determine the Trial a success.

Additionally, the Company is exploring the wider uses of ArtemiCTM to encompass other conditions that cause cytokines storm.

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "Our Company continues to progress initiatives designed to fast-trackpathways to market ahead of the Phase II results for ArtemiCTM, in order to be in a position to be responsive to potential market demand."

--Ends--

Authorised for release by the Board, for further information please contact:

PR/IR Advisors - Media & Capital Partners

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Melissa Hamilton (PR) +61 417 750 274

Roby Zomer

Rod Hinchcliffe (IR) +61 412 277 377

CEO & Managing Director

Melissa.Hamilton@mcpartners.com.au

+61 8 6382 3390

Rod.Hinchcliffe@mcpartners.com.au

info@mgcpharma.com.au

About MGC Pharma

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is a European based bio-pharma company developing and supplying affordable standardised phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients globally. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia. MGC Pharma has a robust product offering targeting two widespread medical conditions - epilepsy and dementia - and has further products in the development pipeline.

Employing its 'Nature to Medicine' strategy, MGC Pharma has partnered with renowned institutions and academia to optimise cultivation and the development of targeted phytocannabinoid derived medicines products prior to production in the Company's EU- GMP Certified manufacturing facility.

MGC Pharma has a number of research collaborations with world renowned academic institutions, and including recent research highlighting the positive impact of using specific phytocannabinoid formulations developed by MGC Pharma in the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive and so far therapeutically resistant primary brain tumour.

MGC Pharma has a growing patient base in Australia, the UK, Brazil and Ireland and has a global distribution footprint via an extensive network of commercial partners meaning that it is poised to supply the global market.

Follow us through our social media channels

2

-

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 06 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2020 22:14:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
