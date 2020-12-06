MGC Pharmaceuticals : ArtemiC Phase II Clinical Trial Results Update

In anticipation of the Trial results, the Company is working on the CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) which is part of the registration document of medicine for the reclassification of ArtemiCTM from a pharmaceutical product to an Investigation Medicinal Product (IMP). The reclassification of ArtemiCTM to an IMP will then come within the Botanical Drug bracket.
Upon completion of the Trial and the release of positive results, the production of ArtemiCTM will move to MGC Pharma's GMP Certified production facility in Slovenia. The Company expects to rapidly advanced discussions on a commercial scale for ArtemiCTM supply agreements on publication of data which determine the Trial a success.
Additionally, the Company is exploring the wider uses of ArtemiCTM to encompass other conditions that cause cytokines storm.
Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "Our Company continues to progress initiatives designed to fast-trackpathways to market ahead of the Phase II results for ArtemiCTM, in order to be in a position to be responsive to potential market demand."
About MGC Pharma
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is a European based bio-pharma company developing and supplying affordable standardised phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients globally. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia. MGC Pharma has a robust product offering targeting two widespread medical conditions - epilepsy and dementia - and has further products in the development pipeline.
Employing its 'Nature to Medicine' strategy, MGC Pharma has partnered with renowned institutions and academia to optimise cultivation and the development of targeted phytocannabinoid derived medicines products prior to production in the Company's EU- GMP Certified manufacturing facility.
MGC Pharma has a number of research collaborations with world renowned academic institutions, and including recent research highlighting the positive impact of using specific phytocannabinoid formulations developed by MGC Pharma in the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive and so far therapeutically resistant primary brain tumour.
MGC Pharma has a growing patient base in Australia, the UK, Brazil and Ireland and has a global distribution footprint via an extensive network of commercial partners meaning that it is poised to supply the global market.
