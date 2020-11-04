MGC Pharmaceuticals : COMPLETION OF PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL ON COVID-19 PATIENTS

Should the full Trial results validate data received from the Interim Results, the Company is well positioned to fast-track production of ArtemiCTM immediately as a food supplement to meet expected demand for potential material contract supply opportunities.

Full results of the Trial are expected to be published in the next month following independent technical review and statistical validation of the Trial data which is managed by an external Clinical Research Organization (CRO) under required regulatory conditions answering FDA (Food and Drug Administration) requirements and following GCP (Good Clinical Practice) guidelines.

The key objective of the Trial is to meet the key FDA primary endpoint of sustained clinical recovery, preventing the need of intensive care in high risk patients or invasive mechanical ventilation.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based bio- pharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derivedmedicines, is pleased to announce the completion of the 50 patient Phase II double-blind,placebo- controlled clinical trial for anti-inflammatorytreatment, ArtemiCTM, on patients diagnosed with COVID-19to evaluate the safety and efficacy ('the Trial').

Final results of the 50 patient Phase II clinical trial are expected to be published in the next month following independent technical review and statistical validation of the trial data

As announced on 20 August 2020, interim results from the first 10 patients in Israel in the Trial met all primary end points for the safety and efficacy of the treatment ('Interim Results')

Following receipt and analysis of the full 50 patient data set that determines the Trial a success on the back of positive results, MGC Pharma will finalise designing protocols, parameters and timing to commence a Phase III clinical trial which will be the next phase of the clinical research, this will include an international multi-centre study with endpoints and the study population to be defined according to guidelines set by the US FDA.

Trial Background

The Trial results are looking to support widespread applications to effectively treat the symptoms of COVID-19 patients prior to them requiring hospital admission or alternatively shorten their stay as inpatients, and thus relieve the pressure on global healthcare systems caused by COVID-19. The effective treatment of symptoms of COVID-19 has been deemed important by the FDA.

The Company released interim results from the first ten (10) patients recruited (refer ASX release 20 August 2020) to the Trial which showed ArtemiCTM met all its primary end points for the safety and efficacy of the treatment. The Company looks forward to releasing results of the remaining forty (40) patients in the coming month.

The Trial is seeking to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ArtemiCTM and its ingredients (consisting of Artemisinin, Curcumin, Boswellia serrata, Vitamin C) on patients infected with COVID-19. Pleasingly, the interim data showed a beneficial effect of ArtemiCTM on the related pain associated with COVID-19 with none of the actively treated participants reporting pain on the 15th day concluding the active monitoring phase, as opposed to those treated with placebo who all continued to experience some level of pain.

Market Potential

With widespread outbreaks of new COVID-19 cases associated with a second wave of the pandemic now moving across several countries in the America's, Europe, Russia/CIS countries and the Middle East, there is an immediate opportunity for the Company to continue to progress its clinical trial work. The Board believe positive results from the Trial have the potential to deliver material commercial supply opportunities for ArtemiCTM immediately as a food supplement.

According to the World Health Organisation's weekly situation report there have been over 3 million new cases in the past 7 days, the highest number of weekly new COVID-19 cases reported globally since the outbreak2.

Dr Jonathan Grunfeld, Chief Medical Officer of MGC Pharma, commented: "ArtemiCTM is a formulation comprising several active ingredients, each of which is associated with multiple therapeutically relevant biological effects. The logic embodied in the ArtemiCTM clinical approach may be metaphorically represented in a concept of a "Silver Blanket" in contra-distinctionto the "Silver Bullet" solution approach. The idea is to simultaneously obstruct multiple processes driving the disease in attempt to smother its progression rather than precisely disrupt specific processes considered to be crucial to its further development.

The experience accumulated so far with "Silver Bullet" therapeutics such as specific disruption of isolated cytokine activities or distinct molecular events required for viral penetration into cells of the lungs or replication, and so on, have all failed to provide a satisfactory remedy for COVID-19. The shortcoming of this approach has already gained recognition in attempts to combine more than one "Silver Bullet" in recently designed protocols. ArtemiCTM takes the "Silver Blanket" approach one step further in that it combines ingredients with pleiotropic effects."

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the completion of the Phase II clinical trial for ArtemiCTM. The second wave of the pandemic is again putting increased pressure on a number of healthcare systems around the world. We look forward to announcing full results of this trial in coming weeks and will continue to progress this important clinical trial work."

