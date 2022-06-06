MGC Pharmaceuticals : Cognicann Clinical Trial Results

CogniCann© Phase II Clinical Trial Results

Key Highlights:

MGC Pharma's recently completed Phase II Clinical Trial for its proprietary Dementia treatment, CogniCann® , demonstrates full safety and preliminary efficacy profile.

The Clinical Trial results demonstrate the ability of CogniCann® to inhibit the deterioration in the behaviour of patients with Dementia.

It is estimated that nearly 787,000 people in the UK, and 450,000 people in Australia, suffer from Alzheimer's disease, with approximately 78% of these having mild or moderate symptoms. In the top 4 European countries, this number is closer to 1 million, and is expected to grow by 15% by 2024.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX, LSE: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based bio-pharmacompany specialising in the production and development of phytomedicines, is pleased to provide details of the results of its Phase II Clinical Trial into the effect of its proprietary Investigational Medicinal Product, CogniCann®, an oral spray containing delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), on patients with Dementia.

The double-blindcross-over Clinical Trial was undertaken in conjunction with the University of Notre Dame in Western Australia and involved eligible patients commencing a six-week treatment course with CogniCann®, before switching (crossing over) to a six-week course of placebo, with a two-week 'washout' period between the two arms. The study's objectives were to assess the safety and efficacy of CogniCann®, including the assessment of the behavioural benefits of CogniCann® on Dementia patients measured using a number of evaluation tools including a Neuropsychiatric Inventory - Nursing homes (NPI-NH) Questionnaire and a Cohen-Mansfield Agitation inventory Questionnaire.

A summary of the study's protocol can be found in Annexure A of this Announcement.

The study assessed the safety profile of CogniCann® by monitoring adverse events and a range of observational tests undertaken by a research nurse who met with each participant to discuss their adverse event records, and measured their heart rate and blood pressure twice a week. In addition, the participant's weight and body composition measures, such as lean body mass, bone mass and fat mass were measured weekly utilising non-invasive methods. The study assessed both the safety profile and the efficacy of CogniCann® against a placebo, with the study results demonstrating no difference in the safety profile between the CogniCann® and Placebo groups i.e. indicating that CogniCann® was safe to use by patients with Dementia.

The efficacy of CogniCann® was assessed using the following three criteria:

1. The participant's NPI-NH Score using the Neuropsychiatric Inventory - Nursing Home Version (NPI-NH) Questionnaire, which is based on responses from the participants, and from caregivers involved in their daily care. The NPI-NH Questionnaire was developed to help characterise the neuropsychiatric symptoms and psychopathology of patients with Alzheimer's disease and other dementia patients residing in nursing homes or extended care facilities. The NPI-NH is also used to measure the impact of anti-dementia drugs on these patients2. Source: Alacrita Research Report: Market Projections October 2019 https://www.dementiaresearch.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/NPI-NH_cr.pdf

