MGC Pharmaceuticals : Company Secretary Appointment

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.021 AUD   0.00%
04:39pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Secretary Appointment
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Securities - Appendix 2A
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus
PU
30 November 2020

ASX Code: MXC

Appointment of Company Secretary

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Narelle Warren as Joint Company Secretary effective today, 30 November 2020. The current Company Secretary, Rachel Kerr is taking maternity leave commencing today.

Narelle has over twenty years corporate advisory, financial management and company secretarial experience with emphasis on small to mid-cap listed companies in the resources, energy and biotech sectors. Narelle has co-ordinated and assisted in numerous corporate transactions, including acquisitions, divestments and raising funds via private and public equity markets.

Narelle is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and holds both a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce.

Narelle is currently also Company Secretary of ASX listed Invex Therapeutics Ltd.

--Ends--

Authorised for release by the Board, for further information please contact:

PR/IR Advisors - Media & Capital Partners

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Melissa Hamilton (PR) +61 417 750 274

Roby Zomer

Rod Hinchcliffe (IR) +61 412 277 377

CEO & Managing Director

Melissa.Hamilton@mcpartners.com.au

+61 8 6382 3390

Rod.Hinchcliffe@mcpartners.com.au

info@mgcpharma.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2020 21:38:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
