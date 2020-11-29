MGC Pharmaceuticals : Company Secretary Appointment

Appointment of Company Secretary

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Narelle Warren as Joint Company Secretary effective today, 30 November 2020. The current Company Secretary, Rachel Kerr is taking maternity leave commencing today.

Narelle has over twenty years corporate advisory, financial management and company secretarial experience with emphasis on small to mid-cap listed companies in the resources, energy and biotech sectors. Narelle has co-ordinated and assisted in numerous corporate transactions, including acquisitions, divestments and raising funds via private and public equity markets.

Narelle is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and holds both a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce.

Narelle is currently also Company Secretary of ASX listed Invex Therapeutics Ltd.