MGC Pharmaceuticals : Company Secretary Appointment

30 November 2020
ASX Code: MXC
Appointment of Company Secretary
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Narelle Warren as Joint Company Secretary effective today, 30 November 2020. The current Company Secretary, Rachel Kerr is taking maternity leave commencing today.
Narelle has over twenty years corporate advisory, financial management and company secretarial experience with emphasis on small to mid-cap listed companies in the resources, energy and biotech sectors. Narelle has co-ordinated and assisted in numerous corporate transactions, including acquisitions, divestments and raising funds via private and public equity markets.
Narelle is qualified as a Chartered Accountant and holds both a Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce.
Narelle is currently also Company Secretary of ASX listed Invex Therapeutics Ltd.
--Ends--
Authorised for release by the Board, for further information please contact:
PR/IR Advisors - Media & Capital Partners
MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Melissa Hamilton (PR) +61 417 750 274
Roby Zomer
Rod Hinchcliffe (IR) +61 412 277 377
CEO & Managing Director
Melissa.Hamilton@mcpartners.com.au
+61 8 6382 3390
Rod.Hinchcliffe@mcpartners.com.au
info@mgcpharma.com.au
