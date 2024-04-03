MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd is an Australia-based pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and supplying accessible and ethically produced plant-derived medicines, combining in-house research with technologies. Its approach combines in-house research with technology, all discovering and producing treatments for unmet medical conditions. Its central business strategy revolves around the development and supply of medicines, responding to the increasing demand in the medical markets of Europe, North America, and Australasia. It maintains a robust development pipeline that addresses two prevalent medical conditions, with additional products in the developmental stages. Its clinical trials include CannEpil, CimetrA and ArtemiC. It has a growing patient base in Australia, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Ireland. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include MGC Pharma (UK) Limited, MGC Research (Aus) Pty Ltd, and Medicinal Cannabis Clinics Pty Ltd.

Sector Pharmaceuticals