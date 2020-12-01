Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
0.021 AUD   0.00%
05:51pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Nutraceuticals Sale Update
PU
11/29MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Secretary Appointment
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Securities - Appendix 2A
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals : Nutraceuticals Sale Update

12/01/2020 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 December 2020 ASX Code: MXC

Update on MGC Nutraceuticals sale to new US Hemp and cannabinoid wellness company, Onassis

Key Highlights:

  • The Onassis transaction and acquisition of MGC Nutraceuticals is proceeding

  • Following completion of the FY20 year end audit, MGC Pharma has recently provided Onassis with the audited accounts for MGC Nutraceuticals

  • Onassis now finalising the offering submission to the US SEC for a capital raising and the process to completion is approximately three months

  • Onassis will raise approximately US$8.5m of which US$2.5 million will be allocated to the commercial roll out, expansion and growth of MGC Nutraceuticals

  • Completion of the transaction with Onassis is expected within five months

  • MGC Pharma will use the funds from the sale as working capital to fund its core strategy to be a fully vertically integrated, biopharma company

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based bio-pharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derived medicines, is pleased to provide an update on the timeline for the 100% sale of MGC Pharma's subsidiary, MGC Nutraceuticals d.o.o, to Onassis Holdings Corp. (OTC: "ONSS") ("Onassis"), following the signing of a binding acquisition and exclusive CBD supply agreement as announced on the 18 June 2020.

Onassis Holdings Corp. plans to become a leading US CBD and Hemp Wellness company.

MGC Pharma has recently finalised and provided the 30 June 2020 audited financial statements for MGC Nutraceuticals to Onassis and full settlement of the acquisition is expected to complete over the next five months.

Onassis has commenced the process of finalising the offering submissions for the capital raising with the US SEC. The process from submission to completion is expected to take approximately three months.

Once the offering submission has been approved, Onassis will complete the capital raising which will enable the full and complete settlement of the MGC Nutraceuticals acquisition.

The completion of the MGC Nutraceuticals transaction will cement Onassis as a diversified wellness holding company publicly traded on the OTC for the US consumer market and retail investors. The sale of MGC Nutraceuticals will allow MGC Pharma and its leadership team to focus on its core business of executing its growth strategy and become a world leading, vertically integrated, biopharma company focused on the development and production of phytocannabinoid derived medications for targeted global markets.

Details of the capital raise

Onassis will initiate a capital raising with the aim to raise approximately US$8.5m of which US$2.5 million will be allocated to the commercial roll out, expansion and growth of Nutraceuticals in the US and other strategically important regions.

The Company will keep shareholders updated on the transaction.

1 - 2

Eliron Yaron, Chairman, Onassis Holdings Corp, commented: "Onassis is very pleased with the quality of the products developed by MGC Nutraceuticals, and will continue to buy CBD isolate for its products over the next 5 years. We believe this transaction will be transformational for Onassis and allows us to considerably expand our offering and the reach of our products."

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "The sale of MGC Nutraceuticals is a milestone transaction for the division and will allow it to achieve its full operational and commercial potential. The Onassis team are highly experienced in wellness products and will be able to develop, grow and distribute the products to a broad range of customers across the US. Selling the division is also a major milestone for us at MGC Pharma as we are now able to fully focus on our core strategy and on developing and commercialising our phytocannabinoid derived products for growing global markets."

--Ends--

Authorised for release by the Board, for further information please contact:

PR/IR Advisors - Media & Capital Partners

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Melissa Hamilton (PR) +61 417 750 274

Roby Zomer

Rod Hinchcliffe (IR) +61 412 277 377

CEO & Managing Director

Melissa.Hamilton@mcpartners.com.au

+61 8 6382 3390

Rod.Hinchcliffe@mcpartners.com.au

info@mgcpharma.com.au

About MGC Pharma

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC) is a European based bio-pharma company developing and supplying affordable standardised phytocannabinoid derived medicines to patients globally. The Company's founders were key figures in the global medical cannabis industry and the core business strategy is to develop and supply high quality phytocannabinoid derived medicines for the growing demand in the medical markets in Europe, North America and Australasia. MGC Pharma has a robust product offering targeting two widespread medical conditions - epilepsy and dementia - and has further products in the development pipeline.

Employing its 'Nature to Medicine' strategy, MGC Pharma has partnered with renowned institutions and academia to optimise cultivation and the development of targeted phytocannabinoid derived medicines products prior to production in the Company's EU-

GMP Certified manufacturing facility.

MGC Pharma has a number of research collaborations with world renowned academic institutions, and including recent research highlighting the positive impact of using specific phytocannabinoid formulations developed by MGC Pharma in the treatment of glioblastoma, the most aggressive and so far therapeutically resistant primary brain tumour.

MGC Pharma has a growing patient base in Australia, the UK, Brazil and Ireland and has a global distribution footprint via an extensive network of commercial partners meaning that it is poised to supply the global market.

Follow us through our social media channels

2 - 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:50:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
05:51pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Nutraceuticals Sale Update
PU
11/29MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Company Secretary Appointment
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Issue of Securities - Appendix 2A
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Proposed issue of Securities - MXC
PU
11/23MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Drawdown of $3.5m Convertible Note
PU
11/22MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma completes acquisition of telehealth platform mcc
PU
11/16MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Further successful results from glioblastoma research
PU
11/13MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Conversion of Convertible Notes - Appendix 2A
PU
11/04MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of phase ii clinical trial on covid-19 patients
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,33 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
Net income 2021 -6,07 M -4,48 M -4,48 M
Net Debt 2021 20,8 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,77x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,9 M 26,4 M 26,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,75x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roby Zomer Managing Director & Director
Brett Anthony Mitchell Executive Chairman
Amir Polak Chief Technology Officer
Nativ Segev Director
Ross Walker Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-34.38%26
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 876
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.76%282 467
PFIZER, INC.3.21%212 942
NOVARTIS AG-10.48%206 479
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.61%203 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ