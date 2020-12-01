MGC Pharmaceuticals : Nutraceuticals Sale Update

2 December 2020 ASX Code: MXC

Update on MGC Nutraceuticals sale to new US Hemp and cannabinoid wellness company, Onassis

Key Highlights:

• The Onassis transaction and acquisition of MGC Nutraceuticals is proceeding

• Following completion of the FY20 year end audit, MGC Pharma has recently provided Onassis with the audited accounts for MGC Nutraceuticals

• Onassis now finalising the offering submission to the US SEC for a capital raising and the process to completion is approximately three months

• Onassis will raise approximately US$8.5m of which US$2.5 million will be allocated to the commercial roll out, expansion and growth of MGC Nutraceuticals

• Completion of the transaction with Onassis is expected within five months

• MGC Pharma will use the funds from the sale as working capital to fund its core strategy to be a fully vertically integrated, biopharma company

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: MXC, 'MGC Pharma' or 'the Company'), a European based bio-pharma company specialising in the production and development of phytocannabinoid-derived medicines, is pleased to provide an update on the timeline for the 100% sale of MGC Pharma's subsidiary, MGC Nutraceuticals d.o.o, to Onassis Holdings Corp. (OTC: "ONSS") ("Onassis"), following the signing of a binding acquisition and exclusive CBD supply agreement as announced on the 18 June 2020.

Onassis Holdings Corp. plans to become a leading US CBD and Hemp Wellness company.

MGC Pharma has recently finalised and provided the 30 June 2020 audited financial statements for MGC Nutraceuticals to Onassis and full settlement of the acquisition is expected to complete over the next five months.

Onassis has commenced the process of finalising the offering submissions for the capital raising with the US SEC. The process from submission to completion is expected to take approximately three months.

Once the offering submission has been approved, Onassis will complete the capital raising which will enable the full and complete settlement of the MGC Nutraceuticals acquisition.

The completion of the MGC Nutraceuticals transaction will cement Onassis as a diversified wellness holding company publicly traded on the OTC for the US consumer market and retail investors. The sale of MGC Nutraceuticals will allow MGC Pharma and its leadership team to focus on its core business of executing its growth strategy and become a world leading, vertically integrated, biopharma company focused on the development and production of phytocannabinoid derived medications for targeted global markets.

Details of the capital raise

Onassis will initiate a capital raising with the aim to raise approximately US$8.5m of which US$2.5 million will be allocated to the commercial roll out, expansion and growth of Nutraceuticals in the US and other strategically important regions.

The Company will keep shareholders updated on the transaction.

Eliron Yaron, Chairman, Onassis Holdings Corp, commented: "Onassis is very pleased with the quality of the products developed by MGC Nutraceuticals, and will continue to buy CBD isolate for its products over the next 5 years. We believe this transaction will be transformational for Onassis and allows us to considerably expand our offering and the reach of our products."

Roby Zomer, Co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharma, commented: "The sale of MGC Nutraceuticals is a milestone transaction for the division and will allow it to achieve its full operational and commercial potential. The Onassis team are highly experienced in wellness products and will be able to develop, grow and distribute the products to a broad range of customers across the US. Selling the division is also a major milestone for us at MGC Pharma as we are now able to fully focus on our core strategy and on developing and commercialising our phytocannabinoid derived products for growing global markets."

