Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXC   AU000000MXC6

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(MXC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:26 2023-03-21 am EDT
0.0130 AUD   +85.71%
05:14aMGC Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar as Covid-19 Drug Gets Over-the-Counter Status in US
DJ
03/15SigmaRoc Sweden boost; Mosman's Cinnabar-1 success
AN
03/15Australian Shares Rebound as Bank Crisis Fears Subside
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGC Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar as Covid-19 Drug Gets Over-the-Counter Status in US

03/21/2023 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Christian Moess Laursen


Shares in MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. jumped as much as 51% in early London trade Tuesday after the company said its Covid-19 and anti-inflammatory treatment Artemic has been listed as an over-the-counter drug and can be bought in U.S. pharmacies from next month.

At 0851 GMT, shares in London were up 0.10 pence, or 23.5% at 0.53 pence having reached 0.65 pence earlier in the session.

The London and Australia-listed biopharma company said Artemic has been listed on the National Drug Code Database of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"The listing of Artemic as over-the-counter drug, provides significant access to the largest healthcare market in the world and stands as a major milestone MGC's growth progression," Chief Executive Roby Zomer said.

MGC said the listing was facilitated by its U.S.-based supply and distribution partner AMC Pharma USA, LLC., which subsequently has placed a $2 million purchase order for the drug.

Production is to start immediately with delivery in two installments, one in each of third and fourth quarter this year, MGC said.

The new over-the-counter status means that AMC is able to sell Artemic at U.S.-based pharmacy benefit -management networks from April 2023, with other independent outlets still in talks with AMC.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0513ET

All news about MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
05:14aMGC Pharmaceuticals Shares Soar as Covid-19 Drug Gets Over-the-Counter Status in US
DJ
03/15SigmaRoc Sweden boost; Mosman's Cinnabar-1 success
AN
03/15Australian Shares Rebound as Bank Crisis Fears Subside
MT
03/14MGC Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient for Data Collection App; Shares Jump 14%
MT
03/14MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Announces First Patient Enrolled in MGC ZAM App - CannEpil Cli..
CI
03/13MGC Pharmaceuticals "totally understands" CimetrA after MoA study
AQ
03/08Poolbeg patent boost; Resolute Mining resource up
AN
03/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Miners
DJ
03/08UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Could Fall to 2.5% By End-2023
DJ
03/08BOE's Dhingra Warns on Risks of Overtightening
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7,10 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 5,20 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,01 AUD
Average target price 0,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 186%
Managers and Directors
Roby Reuven Zomer Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Angela-Marie Graham Chief Financial Officer
Brett Anthony Mitchell Non-Executive Chairman
Amir Polak Chief Technology Officer
Nadya Lisovoder Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED-36.36%13
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-5.27%6 895
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.10.29%4 204
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD34.67%3 131
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK8.61%1 602
GUIZHOU XINBANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.2.55%1 362