  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MGE Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:47 2022-10-21 pm EDT
65.01 USD   +0.70%
01:33pMGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
BU
11:39aMorgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy's Price Target to $59 From $75, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
10/19MGE Energy Issues October 2022 'Inside View'
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

10/21/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4075 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 1, 2022.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 47 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 159,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 169,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 688 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 2 334 M 2 334 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 64,55 $
Average target price 64,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer, VP-Finance & Treasurer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-21.52%2 334
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%67 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%53 622