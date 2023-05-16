Advanced search
11:35aMGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
BU
05/05Mge Energy Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04Mge : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend

05/16/2023 | 11:35am EDT
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4075 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2023.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 47 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 161,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 173,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MGE ENERGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 738 M - -
Net income 2023 116 M - -
Net Debt 2023 759 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 2,15%
Capitalization 2 809 M 2 809 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
EV / Sales 2024 4,75x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 77,67 $
Average target price 72,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Bryan R. Sullivan Chief Information Officer & Assistant VP
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
