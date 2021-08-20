Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MGE Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy : Increases Dividend for 46th Consecutive Year

08/20/2021 | 12:46pm EDT
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today increased the regular quarterly dividend rate approximately 5% to $0.3875 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record Sept. 1, 2021. This raises the annualized dividend rate by 7 cents from $1.48 per share to $1.55 per share.

"Today’s dividend increase marks the company's 46th consecutive year of increasing its dividend, an accomplishment that everyone at MGE Energy can be proud of. We recognize the importance of dividend growth to the overall shareholder value proposition," Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler said. "Today’s action by our board reinforces our long record of shareholder value through dividends and dividend growth and demonstrates the continued strength and resilience of MGE Energy's long-term business strategy in building your community energy company for the future."

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 46 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on MGE ENERGY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 571 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 2 936 M 2 936 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,17x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 81,19 $
Average target price 69,00 $
Spread / Average Target -15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.15.94%2 936
NEXTERA ENERGY9.59%165 867
ENEL S.P.A.-4.28%94 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION16.73%82 227
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.93%76 894
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%70 285