Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGE Energy, Inc.    MGEE

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 02:51:44 pm
65.11 USD   +0.06%
02:44pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
02/24MGE ENERGY : Posts Decline in Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/24MGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update

02/25/2021 | 02:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its fourth-quarter 2020 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MGE ENERGY, INC.
02:44pMGE ENERGY : Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update
BU
02/24MGE ENERGY : Posts Decline in Q4 Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/24MGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24MGE ENERGY : Reports Fourth-Quarter Earnings
BU
02/24MGE ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/24MGE ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/02MGE ENERGY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/20MGE ENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts MGE Energy PT to $65 From $68, Maintains Equ..
MT
01/15MGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
2020MGE ENERGY : Issues December 2020 'Interim Report'
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 567 M - -
Net income 2020 93,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 548 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 2,22%
Capitalization 2 353 M 2 353 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,12x
EV / Sales 2021 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 61,50 $
Last Close Price 65,07 $
Spread / Highest target -0,11%
Spread / Average Target -5,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-7.08%2 353
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.39%144 560
ENEL S.P.A.-4.30%97 663
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.15%78 132
ORSTED A/S-20.50%67 765
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.61%67 164
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ