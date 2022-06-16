Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MGE Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12 2022-06-16 pm EDT
75.43 USD   +0.43%
05/31MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for MGE Energy to $74 From $77, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
05/19MGE ENERGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy Issues June 2022 'Interim Report'

06/16/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its annual meeting report in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which includes the following topics:

  • Industry-leading goals, renewable energy investments and innovative customer partnerships
  • First-quarter earnings
  • Plans to expand managed electric vehicle charging with customers

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 662 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 661 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 2 716 M 2 716 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,10x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 75,11 $
Average target price 74,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer, VP-Finance & Treasurer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-8.68%2 716
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.53%145 746
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%77 129
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.62%70 732
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.09%65 992
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.68%60 815