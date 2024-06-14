MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE), highlights the Company's Annual Meeting of shareholders in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:
- Investments to achieve Company's carbon reduction goals
- Three new members of the Board of Directors
- Historic investment in cleaner generation planned and Company's ongoing clean energy transition
- New community solar option proposed for customers
- Renewable natural gas option available to customers
The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:
http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview
Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.7 billion, and its 2023 revenues were approximately $691 million.
