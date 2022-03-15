Log in
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/15 10:42:30 am
76.26 USD   +0.50%
10:24aMGE Energy Issues March 2022 'Interim Report'
BU
03/03MGE Energy to Present at B of A 2022 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Leaders Conference
BU
02/28MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy Issues March 2022 'Interim Report'

03/15/2022 | 10:24am EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," the Company's goal of reducing carbon emissions at least 80 percent by 2030 as it works toward net-zero carbon electricity by mid-century. The newsletter also includes the following topics:

- 2021 earnings
- Steady dividend growth
- Annual Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report
- Virtual annual meeting on May 17

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 617 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 2 744 M 2 744 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float -
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 75,88 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target -7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-7.74%2 744
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.08%155 606
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.33%81 783
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.12%72 795
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.28%68 816
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.51%65 907