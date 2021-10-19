Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MGE Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy : Issues October 2021 'Inside View'

10/19/2021 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights 46 years of dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

  • Board of Director changes
  • New renewable generation driving capital expenditures
  • Enhancing the customer experience

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were $539 million.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MGE ENERGY, INC.
10:31aMGE ENERGY : Issues October 2021 'Inside View'
BU
10/15MGE ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/15MGE ENERGY : Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend Unchanged at $0.3875 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 t..
MT
10/15MGE ENERGY : Declares Regular Dividend
BU
10/15MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Regular Dividend, Payable December 15, 2021
CI
09/17MGE ENERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts MGE Energy's Price Target to $73 from $74, Keeps Equal..
MT
09/15MGE ENERGY : Issues September 2021 'Interim Report'
BU
08/31MGE ENERGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/20MGE ENERGY : Increases Dividend for 46th Consecutive Year
BU
08/20MGE ENERGY : News MGE Energy Increases Dividend for 46th Consecutive Year (Form 8-K)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGE ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 579 M - -
Net income 2021 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 2 697 M 2 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,67x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 74,57 $
Average target price 67,50 $
Spread / Average Target -9,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.6.48%2 697
NEXTERA ENERGY4.98%158 883
ENEL S.P.A.-16.55%81 431
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.60%76 826
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.71%67 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.77%66 124