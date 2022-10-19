Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MGE Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-10-19 am EDT
65.65 USD   -0.56%
10:23am MGE Energy Issues October 2022 'Inside View'
BU
09/22 Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy's Price Target to $75 From $77, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
09/15 MGE Energy Issues September 2022 'Interim Report'
BU
MGE Energy Issues October 2022 'Inside View'

10/19/2022 | 10:23am EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its 47 years of consecutive dividend increases in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

  • MGE's clean energy investments
  • MGE top-ranked for electric reliability
  • MGE receives safety award

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http://www.mgeenergy.com/insideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 688 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 672 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 2,41%
Capitalization 2 388 M 2 388 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer, VP-Finance & Treasurer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-19.73%2 388
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.60%147 476
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.43%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%69 510
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.44%59 058
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-15.30%55 395