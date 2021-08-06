Log in
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/06 11:07:02 am
80.83 USD   +1.38%
MGE Energy : Issues Second-Quarter Financial Update

08/06/2021 | 10:20am EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its second-quarter 2021 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 576 M - -
Net income 2021 103 M - -
Net Debt 2021 588 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,0x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 2 883 M 2 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 79,73 $
Average target price 67,50 $
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.13.85%2 883
NEXTERA ENERGY4.33%157 902
ENEL S.P.A.-6.33%93 275
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION17.88%83 022
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.99%74 440
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.23%68 591