MGE Energy Issues September 2022 'Interim Report'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights investments in renewable energy in its latest investor newsletter, "Interim Report," which includes the following topics:

- Wind farm site being prepped for turbine construction

- MGE Energy reports second-quarter earnings

- Board of Directors adopts statement on human rights

- Get faster delivery by going paperless

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at: https://www.mgeenergy.com/interimreport

Interim Report is published quarterly to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

