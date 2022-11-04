Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MGE Energy, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
67.76 USD   +0.91%
05:41pMGE Energy Issues Third-Quarter Financial Update
BU
11/03Mge : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (MGEE) MGE ENERGY Reports Q3 Revenue $163.4M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGE Energy Issues Third-Quarter Financial Update

11/04/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its third-quarter 2022 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 159,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 169,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MGE ENERGY, INC.
05:41pMGE Energy Issues Third-Quarter Financial Update
BU
11/03Mge : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (MGEE) MGE ENERGY Reports Q3 Revenue $163.4M
MT
11/03MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
11/03Mge Energy : News MGE Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
11/03MGE ENERGY INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
11/03MGE Energy, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended S..
CI
10/21MGE Energy Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.4075 a Share, Payable Dec. 15 to Sharehol..
MT
10/21MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend
BU
10/21MGE Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 15, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGE ENERGY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 691 M - -
Net income 2022 108 M - -
Net Debt 2022 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 2 450 M 2 450 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,52x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 67,76 $
Average target price 64,00 $
Spread / Average Target -5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Chief Information Officer, VP-Finance & Treasurer
Donald D. Peterson Vice President-Technology
James J. Lorenz Vice President-Energy Operations
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-18.36%2 428
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.26%153 606
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.13%71 776
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.44%70 536
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.74%61 945
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-11.88%57 634