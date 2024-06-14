MGE Energy shareholders joined executive leadership in May for the company's virtual annual meeting during which Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler discussed the company's continued investment in cost- effective, carbon-free energy to achieve its science-based carbon reduction goals. The company's utility subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), has a goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050.

"By 2030, we expect to deliver to every customer electricity with 80% fewer carbon emissions than 2005 levels. MGE already has reduced carbon emissions nearly 40% from 2005-putting the company halfway to its goal of 80% reduced emissions," Keebler said from the company's headquarters in downtown Madison. "MGE is greening our grid cost-effectively on behalf of all customers while working with them on the demand side to advance energy efficiency and the electrification of transportation.

While we cannot pursue these strategies for them, we can provide-and are providing-programs and services that support our customers as they electrify and become increasingly more energy efficient," Keebler added.

MGE also continues its transition away from coal- fired generation. By the end of 2026, with the planned retirement of both units at the Columbia Energy Center, MGE will have eliminated approximately two-thirds of the company's current coal-fired generation capacity.