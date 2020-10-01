MGE Energy : Major Solar Project Receives Approval

MGE Energy's utility subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), has received approval from regulators to build a 20-megawatt (MW) solar array in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Known as the O'Brien Solar Fields, the project will provide locally generated solar energy to local businesses, municipalities and public institutions under MGE's innovative Renewable Energy Rider (RER). It will be the largest solar project in Dane County. 'Clean energy is important to MGE, to our project partners and to our community. The O'Brien Solar Fields will add 20 MW of locally generated, cost-effective carbon-free energy to our electric grid,' said MGE Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Keebler. 'Partnerships like this one advance shared energy goals and help MGE achieve net-zero carbon electricity for all of our customers by 2050.' MGE is partnering with the following customers on this project through RER agreements: • City of Fitchburg • Placon • Promega Corporation • Tribe 9 Foods • University of Wisconsin-Madison • Willy Street Co-op • Wisconsin Department of Administration

MGE's Renewable Energy Rider grows local, clean energy.

MGE's RER enables MGE to partner with a large energy user to tailor a renewable energy solution to meet that customer's energy needs. Customers that will be served by the O'Brien Solar Fields have entered into RER agreements with MGE. The agreements were approved by the PSCW. RER customers are responsible for costs associated with the renewable generation facility and any distribution costs to deliver energy to the customer. The innovative model grows clean energy in the community.

O'Brien Solar Fields will be largest solar project in Dane County.

The O'Brien Solar Fields will be located at the corner of Lacy Road and South Seminole Highway in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, on approximately 160 acres. EDF Renewables will design, develop, build and operate the project consisting of more than 60,000 bifacial solar panels. After construction, MGE will own the solar fields and lease the land from the O'Brien family. Construction is expected to begin this year with the solar array generating electricity in 2021.