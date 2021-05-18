Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MGE Energy, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MGEE   US55277P1049

MGE ENERGY, INC.

(MGEE)
  Report
MGE Energy : Declares Regular Dividend

05/18/2021
The board of directors of MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2021.

MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 45 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), generates and distributes electricity to 157,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 166,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 569 M - -
Net income 2021 100 M - -
Net Debt 2021 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 2 695 M 2 695 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart MGE ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGE Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,00 $
Last Close Price 74,53 $
Spread / Highest target -4,74%
Spread / Average Target -6,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.6.43%2 695
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.80%141 028
ENEL S.P.A.-1.44%100 733
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.25%87 095
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.89%78 806
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.99%68 218