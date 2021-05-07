Log in
MGE ENERGY, INC.

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/07 11:16:20 am
74.745 USD   +0.72%
MGE Energy : Issues First-Quarter Financial Update

05/07/2021 | 11:04am EDT
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its first-quarter 2021 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 569 M - -
Net income 2021 99,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 573 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 2 684 M 2 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends MGE ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 70,50 $
Last Close Price 74,21 $
Spread / Highest target -1,63%
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Frank Curtis Hastings Lead Independent Director
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.5.97%2 684
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.07%145 167
ENEL S.P.A.-0.11%101 291
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.08%86 566
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.81%77 337
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.54%69 923