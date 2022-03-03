Log in
MGE ENERGY, INC.

MGE Energy to Present at B of A 2022 Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Leaders Conference

03/03/2022
MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) senior management will be presenting at the 2022 B of A Power, Utilities and Clean Energy Leaders Conference on March 3, 2022.

The presentation is available on MGE Energy's website at: BofA Presentation.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 617 M - -
Net income 2022 110 M - -
Net Debt 2022 618 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 2 578 M 2 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
EV / Sales 2023 5,09x
Nbr of Employees 701
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 71,30 $
Average target price 70,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,82%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey M. Keebler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jared J. Bushek Treasurer, Chief Financial & Information Officer
Londa J. Dewey Independent Director
Thomas R. Stolper Independent Director
James L. Possin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGE ENERGY, INC.-13.31%2 578
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.93%152 211
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.92%77 544
ENEL S.P.A.-12.43%69 549
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.53%68 459
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.01%67 494